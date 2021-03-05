| -2.9°C Dublin

Fergal Harkin’s rise from League of Ireland to the heart of Manchester City’s success story

Ex-Bohs midfielder is one of the most important cogs in all-powerful operation ruling from the Etihad Stadium

Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager Fergal Harkin of Manchester City with assistant trainer Jefta Bresser of NAC Breda during the Dutch Eredivisie match between NAC Breda and Heerenveen at the Rat Verlegh stadium on April 29, 2018 in Breda, The Netherlands. Photo: VI Images via Getty Images Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Jack Byrne wasn’t surprised to see a familiar name pop up on his phone this week.

The Ireland midfielder is in Cyprus, coming to terms with the frustration of a three-month lay-off created by the need to treat an existing back problem.

It’s frustrating for the Dubliner in his attempt to kick-start a fresh chapter at APOEL Nicosia but, while he stresses his new employers have been incredibly supportive, he appreciated a positive message from a central figure in his former existence who just happens to be one of the highest achieving Irishmen at the top of English football.

