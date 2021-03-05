Fergal Harkin’s rise from League of Ireland to the heart of Manchester City’s success story

Jack Byrne wasn’t surprised to see a familiar name pop up on his phone this week.

The Ireland midfielder is in Cyprus, coming to terms with the frustration of a three-month lay-off created by the need to treat an existing back problem.

It’s frustrating for the Dubliner in his attempt to kick-start a fresh chapter at APOEL Nicosia but, while he stresses his new employers have been incredibly supportive, he appreciated a positive message from a central figure in his former existence who just happens to be one of the highest achieving Irishmen at the top of English football.

During Byrne’s time with Manchester City, Fergal Harkin was a sounding board and a source of support and he continues to check up on the former academy player even though he’s no longer on the books.

Expand Close Fergal Harkin in action for Bohemians back in June 2004. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fergal Harkin in action for Bohemians back in June 2004. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

In his role as Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager, Harkin’s job is to manage the loan department of the Premier League champions-elect, sourcing moves for their young talent and following their progress.

Read More

The department is far from a one-man operation. Harkin oversees a growing workforce and has mentors that now do a lot of the travelling to meet players; ex-City player Joleon Lescott is amongst those who now report to the Donegal man.

Two video analysts, a physio, a nutritionist, a strength and conditioning expert and a psychologist are also tasked with being on hand.

Harkin ensures it all keeps ticking over and works closely with Txiki Begiristain, the director of football, and Brian Marwood, the managing director of City’s global football operation.

His reputation is growing. In February, Harkin was linked with a director of football role that is reportedly being created as part of behind-the-scenes restructuring at Celtic.

The most interesting days of a life in football could still be ahead of him.

His name should probably ring a bell to casual observers of the Irish game. He played for close to a decade in the League of Ireland, with a brief spell at Finn Harps and a long association with Bohemians before retiring in 2007 just shy of his 31st birthday.

He won a league title under Stephen Kenny, but always had an eye to the long term, spurning attempts by the now Ireland manager to get him to turn full-time.

Instead, Harkin kept on a role with Nike that opened doors, rising to become Ireland Sales Manager and then eventually the Football Marketing Manager. When he was working his way up, tasks could include supplying boots and gear to players operating at the top of the trade. To see how the other half lived, in some cases.

His own entry to the sport was unorthodox. Growing up near Ballyliffin Golf Club, there were limited opportunities to play organised football in his younger years. He actually went to England to study sports science at Loughborough University and it was there that his talent for the game really became obvious and that led to an offer of a pro deal at Leicester, an unusual departure for a third-level student.

When he didn’t make the grade with Martin O’Neill’s side, calls from home brought him into the League of Ireland sphere and he proved a top player at that level before injury hastened his departure. But his work with Nike, and an early link with Marwood, paved the way for a relocation to City on a full-time basis, initially working in scouting and recruitment before graduating rapidly to his current role.

Every youngster that has walked through the doors is aware of his importance.

“From the minute I went to City, he was always looking out for me, it was an Irish person to chat to,” explains Byrne.

“Fergal is hugely well regarded at the club, he would have a big say in the development of the young players, and figuring out where they go.”

Byrne’s generation all had positive experiences.

He recalls Harkin having a major input in Jason Denayer’s loan move to Celtic, an important stepping stone for the Belgium international who is now with Lyon. Harkin had struck up a rapport with then Celtic boss Ronny Deila and had a Hoops affiliation going back to his Nike days when they sponsored the club.

In response to the sporting director speculation, ex-Celtic defender Mark Wilson recently described how Harkin came on trips to the US and mixed with the squad.

At City, he entered a wider network.

Albert Rusnak, a Slovakian plying his trade in the MLS these days, was a year ahead of Byrne and sent to Cambuur in Holland.

A relationship was created and from there came the idea that Byrne fitted the bill for what the Dutch side needed. Harkin was a pivotal figure during a loan stint that worked out really well for the playmaker.

“I wouldn’t have got it without his connections out there,” he explains. “He flew over for my first game with Graham (Barrett – Byrne’s agent), he watched the game, he gave me feedback straight after. That’s his job.

“If I needed anything, if I needed to speak to him five or six times in a month, he was never not available. Patrick Vieira was coaching my team at City at the time and he was keeping up with things but he was obviously busy preparing our team for matches. Fergal was my go-to guy. I could always text him and ask how he thought I was playing.”

Harkin would also be tasked with speaking to Cambuur on Byrne’s behalf if there was any issue that needed sorting.

He had to provide a similar service to every player out on the road as City Football Group’s operation mushroomed.

Around the time Byrne’s stint in Holland was drawing to a close, a five-year link with NAC Breda was struck up and a stream of players have gone there subsequently.

The list of where City starlets are currently out furthering their education across Europe highlights the need for Harkin to preside over a team. City Football Group have a sister club in Spain (Girona), links in Belgium with Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht amongst others and also have a number of players in Holland and Portugal and one in Denmark and Serbia.

Closer to base, the list of City youths learning the ropes further down the English ladder includes Gavin Bazunu, the highly rated ex-Shamrock Rovers ’keeper dispatched to Rochdale in League One to give him a full season in a challenging environment. It’s step one for him.

Harkin was also instrumental in approving the temporary relocation to Derry for promising Irish underage midfielder Joe Hodge. A back injury will delay his debut but there’s a lot of interest in how he fares.

Questions were raised about why Hodge wasn’t pointed towards a title-challenging LOI side but City steer players to where they will feature regularly in a style that suits them.

Byrne won rave reviews at Cambuur even though they were fighting a losing battle with relegation. The main thing was minutes.

Harkin’s desire to keep in touch with lads that have moved on would indicate that he still feels some kind of responsibility for the careers he influences, even if 99pc of players will likely end up moving on.

“I think it shows the kind of person he is,” says Byrne. “As soon as he saw I was injured, he was texting to ask how I was getting on, just on a human level. He hasn’t forgotten me.”

City aren’t granting interview requests for Harkin right now, politely explaining that it’s a policy they have related to ‘non-public-facing’ staff.

It may only be a matter of time before he steps out of the shadows.