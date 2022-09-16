Who do I need this weekend?

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) £6.9m

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been in terrific form with six goals to date and the highest number of shots of any player on 27. The Serbian has scored for four games running and his 15 shots inside the box is the joint highest in the Premier League.

The newly promoted side have made a solid start to the campaign, holding Liverpool and Wolves to early draws before Mitrovic netted in the win over Brighton. They face a Nottingham Forest side on Friday who have conceded 11 goals in their last three games, with Mitrovic primed to score well this weekend.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) £6.5m

The Norwegian hit a superb 26 points in gameweeks three and four combined. Odegaard has hit three goals and started every game so far, as Arsenal won five from five before they were defeated by Manchester United. With Brentford next, who have kept one clean sheet in six, the 23-year-old is in a good position to continue his bright form.

Who should I drop?

Danny Ward (Leicester) £4m

Rock bottom Leicester are struggling with five defeats in their opening six games. If you have Ward in your side, now is the time to drop him, with zero clean sheets to date. The Welsh shot stopper has not scored more than two points in any gameweek so far, with over one in four users surprisingly selecting him in their squads. Over 36,000 users have dropped Ward this week, and with an unbeaten Spurs side up next, now is time to cut your losses.

Dark horse

Che Adams (Southampton) £6.4m

With the Saints facing Aston Villa and Everton next, Adams may be a clever buy at £6.4m. After a slow start to the season, Adams has ranked first for the Saints in goals and shots on target. On Friday, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side come up against a struggling Villa team, who have yet to keep a clean sheet, and Adams' potency in front of goal may see him score highly in gameweek eight.

An Irish pick

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) £4.5m

With Nathan Collins’ Wolves up against a dominant Manchester City, and Mark Travers, Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy unlikely to start for their club's, Ireland’s number one is your best Irish bet for gameweek eight.

The 20-year-old has made a solid start to his Premier League career, with two clean sheets in six and seven high claims. The former Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper starred in last month’s impressive win over Chelsea. With no clear goal scorer emerging at Aston Villa so far this season, Bazunu may pick up his third clean sheet on Friday night.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £11.9m

There is only one man to give the armband to this week. The 22-year-old has made a frightening start to his Premier League career, with ten goals in his first six games, including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Haaland followed that up with a brace in last week’s Champions League win over Sevilla. The Norwegian ranks first out of 627 players in the FPL ICT index, and come up against Wolves on Saturday who have won one in six.

Top Irish player

‘Marchiso’ was the highest ranked team by an Irish player on gameweek six. Ivan Toney brought in an impressive 34 points as captain, while Haaland scored nine points with another goal against Villa. In midfield, Marcus Rashford and Alexis MacAllister scored highly, while Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope scored a combined 20 points at the back. It was the bench boost that made the difference though, as Jordan Pickford and Antony performed well.

Don’t forget

Three Premier league fixtures are postponed this weekend. Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds and Brighton v Crystal Palace are all off, so make sure to bench or transfer players from those clubs to avoid any blanks this weekend!

Gameweek eight deadline: 6:30pm Friday September 16.