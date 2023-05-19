Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 37: Who to start, who to drop and a dark horse to drive your team up the leaderboards

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 37 deadline:Saturday May 20 at 11am

Who do I need this weekend?

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) £7.4m

The Algerian forward has enjoyed a fine season with City after hitting 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions with Pep Guardiola’s side standing on the cusp of an historic treble.

But a closer look at his league form makes for good reading too, with Mahrez bagging five assists in his last four starts.

Assists against Fulham and West Ham helped the champions extend their winning streak, before two more proved pivotal in City’s 2-1 win over Leeds followed by another at Everton last weekend.

That form has seen the 32-year-old earn 27 points in his last five appearances, his team’s most prolific creator in that run, also contributing 12 key passes.

Mahrez was rested in City’s first-leg Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid last week, and only played 11 minutes in Wednesday’s second-leg win. With a Double Gameweek against Chelsea and Brighton to come, he is well rested and ready to help City lift a fourth successive league title with a win this Sunday.

Dark horse

Luke Shaw (Manchester United ) £5.2m

With the return of United centre-half Raphael Varane from injury last weekend, Shaw returned to his usual position of left-back after filling in while his French team-mate recovered.

The England international has been a mainstay in Erik ten Hag’s side this season, with 29 league appearances and a further 15 in cup competitions, with six assists in all competitions.

Shaw's return to full-back gives him a better chance of producing goal contributions while he’ll also look to keep another clean sheet after five in United's last eight.

The Red Devils face a crucial Double Gameweek against Bournemouth and Chelsea as they look to secure a top-four finish.

Shaw earned an impressive 20 points against these sides earlier in the season, with an assist against the Blues and a strike against the Cherries.

120,000 users have signed him up this week, making him the most-bought defender of Gameweek 37 and he looks a smart buy as we approach the season’s climax.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.4m

With Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane only facing one outing in Gameweek 37, this week’s captain’s choice is Haaland ahead of City’s Double Gameweek against Chelsea and Brighton.

The Norwegian striker has been a revelation since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer, smashing a myriad of records with 36 league goals in 33 appearances to date, as well as seven assists.

His recent league form is frightening, having hit 11 goals in his last 12 starts, a run which has been pivotal in Pep Guardiola’s side winning their last 11 games in succession.

It’s no surprise that Haaland tops the FPL charts too, with the most points of any player (266) and the highest points to match ratio (8.1).

Haaland also hit a brace when he last faced the Seagulls. Three points against a struggling Chelsea side will secure a fourth successive league title, and Haaland will be looking to propel his side to the first trophy of a potential treble this weekend.

Who should I drop?

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) £7.0m

After an impressive run of seven goals in seven games, Isak’s form has dropped off in recent games as Newcastle close in on Champions League qualification.

That bright spell saw the Swedish forward bag braces against Nottingham Forest and Spurs, but he has now failed to score in his last five starts, contributing just a single assist in that time.

His recent dropoff has seen his FPL form dip to 5.0, leading to over 70,000 users dropping him for Gameweek 37, making him one of the most-dropped players who isn’t injured this weekend. With Newcastle also without a Double Gameweek, now may be the time to part ways with the forward.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.6m

With Ireland captain Séamus Coleman sidelined for the rest of the season with Everton, and Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) and Nathan Collins (Wolves) out of favour at their clubs, Ferguson is your best Irish pick for Gameweek 37.

The teenage striker returned form a recent ankle injury against Everton earlier this month and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet despite the Seagulls falling to a 5-1 defeat.

He started the following game, helping his side to a 3-0 win against Arsenal, but was rested in their defeat to Newcastle on Thursday night.

With Brighton in sixth, a point ahead of Spurs with a game in hand, Ferguson will be keen to get on the scoresheet in their final three games, add to his four league goals this term and help his side achieve a first ever European qualification.

Top player

Olatunji Salami’s team were the highest scoring 11 of Gameweek 36, with a whopping 180 points. Captain Callum Wilson earned an impressive 48 points with three goals in their Double Gameweek, while Eberechi Eze and Mohamed Salah also scored highly from midfield. Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan and Liverpool’ Trent Alexander-Arnold also chipped in with a combined 30 points, while the bench boost added a further 28 points.

Gameweek 37 fixtures

Saturday May 20

Spurs v Brentford 12.30

Bournemouth v Manchester United 3.0

Fulham v Crystal Palace 3.0

Liverpool v Aston Villa 3.0

Wolves v Everton 3.0

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 5.30

Sunday May 21

West Ham v Leeds 1.30

Brighton v Southampton 2.0

Manchester City v Chelsea 4.0

Monday May 22

Newcastle v Leicester 8.0

Wednesday May 24

Brighton v Manchester City 8.0

Thursday May 25

Manchester United v Chelsea 8.0