Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 36: Who to start, who to drop and an Irish player to pick

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 26 deadline:Saturday March 4 at 11am.

Who do I need this weekend?

Alexis MacAllister (Brighton) £5.5m

The Brighton midfielder has been signed by over 186,000 users this week, 60,000 more than any other FPL player, making him the most popular signing in Gameweek 36.

19 points in his last two games is a solid return after hitting goals against Manchester United and Everton. The World Cup winner’s 13 shots and six on target in his last four outings are also team-leading tallies, while his eight shots from inside the box is the second-best of any Brighton player in that period.

MacAllister is set to play a key role as the Seagulls eye a first ever European qualification, particularly with Solly March troubled with a hamstring injury. He’ll look to add to his 10 league goals this season in their final five league games this term, with a double Gameweek coming up next week also.

While the Seagulls face title-chasing Arsenal and leaders Manchester City, games against rock-bottom Southampton and Aston Villa on the final day represent good opportunities for the Argentinian to finish the season strongly.

Dark horse

Joelinton (Newcastle) £6.0m

Since Gameweek 29, the 26-year-old has earned an impressive 46 points, only bettered by Callum Wilson (50 points) among Newcastle's players. The midfielder has registered six goals and two assists so far this season, with four of those strikes coming in his last seven starts.

The Brazilian’s 15 shots and 11 from inside the box in his last four starts also rank highly amongst his team mates, while his seven shots on target was more than any other midfielder managed for the Magpies.

Before last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Newcastle had netted a stunning 13 goals in their previous three, with Joelinton on the scoresheet in their 6-1 rout over Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe’s side have a double Gameweek against Leeds and Brighton next, with Leeds shipping 12 goals in their last three home games, while the Seagulls have kept just two clean sheets on the road this term. As Newcastle push to secure a top-four finish, Joelinton is primed to contribute again.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.4m

Three wins away from a fifth title in six seasons, Haaland will look to help his side over the line in the final four games of the season and add to his record-breaking debut campaign.

The Norwegian sensation broke the record for the most goals in a Premier League season after netting his 35th earlier this month against West Ham, City’s tenth consecutive win.

He was also named as the Football Writers Association’s Footballer of the Year today, and it’s no surprise he is top of the charts in FPL too, with 259 points earned to date, 26 more than Spurs striker Harry Kane in second.

With a trip to relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday, and a double Gameweek to come against Chelsea and Brighton, Haaland looks nailed on to finish 2022/23 with a flourish.

Who should I drop?

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) £7.6m

Although his 15 point goalscoring return against Fulham last month was a season high, Mings has managed just three points in his last two starts combined, both coming in away defeats to Manchester United and Wolves.

Over 50,000 users have opted to drop him this weekend, making him the most dropped defender in FPL. With games against top-four chasing Liverpool and Spurs ahead, before a clash against a Brighton side who hit Wolves for six a fortnight ago, maybe now is the time to part ways with the England centre-back.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.6m

With Everton captain Séamus Coleman out injured, and Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins out of favour at Southampton and Wolves, this week’s Irish pick is the sticker from Bettystown.

Ferguson returned to action this week in Brighton’s unexpected 5-1 defeat to Everton, but was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself, after seeing one effort smack the bar while another forced a stunning save from Jordan Pickford in the second half.

Brighton sit in seventh, two points behind Spurs with two games in hand as they seek a first ever European qualification, as Ferguson is set to play a pivotal role for Roberto De Zerbi’s side as the season reaches its conclusion.

He will hope to finish the campaign strongly and add to his six league goal contributions in his breakthrough campaign before Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier double-header next month.

Top player

Farley Woods’ team was the highest scoring 11 of Gameweek 35 with 107 points. The decision to triple captain Mohamed Salah paid off as he scored the winner for Liverpool bringing in 30 point haul. Harry Kane also came up with the winner against Crystal Palace while James Ward-Prowse and Ilkay Gundogan both found the net too. In defence, Pedro Porro, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Ramsdale all scored well.

Gameweek 36 fixtures

Saturday May 13

Leeds v Newcastle 12.30

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur 3.0

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 3.0

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth 3.0

Manchester United v Wolves 3.0

Southampton v Fulham 3.0

Sunday May 14

Brentford v West Ham 2.0

Everton v Manchester City 2.0

Arsenal v Brighton 4.30

Monday May 15

Leicester v Liverpool 8.0

Thursday May 18

Newcastle v Brighton 7.30