Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 35: Who to start, who to drop and an Irish player to pick

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 26 deadline:Saturday March 4 at 11am.

Who do I need this weekend?

Calum Wilson (Newcastle United) £7.0m

The Newcastle United forward is the most-bought player this week, with over 92,000 users adding him to their sides ahead of their eagerly-anticipated clash against title-chasing Arsenal.

The England international has found minutes hard to come by of late, with just two starts in the last seven matches. Despite this, he is still the top-scoring attacker in FPL from Gameweek 29 onwards with 54 points and eight goals scored.

That has brought his tally up to 15 goals for the season, also contributing four assists. With five goals in his last three games, he looks likely to continue his purple patch against a Gunners side who have conceded eight in their last three away games.

Dark horse

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City ) £6.1m

The World Cup winner has been in good form of late, with three goals and an assist in his last six games, and could be a clever purchase for this weekend.

Alvarez’s last four starts have all produced double-figure hauls, including a 12-point return as he hit a goal and an assist in last week’s win over Fulham.

Recent hauls include 11 in City’s win against Bournemouth and 10 in their 4-1 win over Liverpool, while Pep Guardiola could opt to rest some regulars and hand Alvarez another start ahead of next week’s Champions league semi-final against Real Madrid.

The leaders host a lost Leeds United side, who shipped five goals against Crystal Palace and six against Liverpool last month. With Leeds just outside the relegation zone on goal difference and winless in five, and games against fellow strugglers Everton and Chelsea to come, Alvarez could prove a clever buy as the season approaches its conclusion

Who to captain?

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) £13m

With the Reds on five successive wins for the first time this season, things seem to be looking up at Anfield after a testing season at times.

Salah has been in electric form in recent weeks with nine goals and a pair of assists in his last 10 starts. His impressive run has helped Jurgen Klopp’s side into fifth, four points off Manchester United, albeit with two games more played.

Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last seven games, after holding title-chasing Arsenal to a draw before hitting Leeds for six.

Salah is the third highest scoring player in FPL so far this season with 207 points, also a team-leading total. Over 34pc of users have the Egyptian in their sides, and with a nice run of fixtures against Brentford, Leicester and Aston Villa to come, he is well placed to find the net again..

Who should I drop?

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) £7.6m

After hitting five Premier League goals across four starts, Watkins’ form has taken a sharp dip in recent weeks. The England forward is without a goal or assist in his last three starts, with just six points earned in that spell.

His form currently stands at 6.3 with over 385,000 users opting to drop the 27-year-old this weekend, making him the most-dropped player in FPL this week.

Three of their last four games include clashes against top-four chasing Liverpool, a Brighton side striving for a first European qualification and sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and now may be a good time to part ways with the forward.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.4m

With Everton captain Séamus Coleman set to miss the rest of the season, Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu out of favour at Wolves and Southampton, we’re relying on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson recovering from his ankle issue for any Irish interest,

Top player

The highest scoring team of Gameweek 34 earned a whopping 175 points. Erling Haaland and Danny Welbeck both got on the scoresheet up front, while captain Salah earned 36 points. Alexis MacAllister and Riyad Mahrez scored highly from midfield while Lewis Dunk and Trent Alexander-Arnold both enjoyed 11 point hauls. The bench boost earned an extra 25 points too.

Gameweek 35 fixtures

Saturday May 6

Bournemouth v Chelsea 3.0

Manchester City v Leeds United 3.0

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 3.0

Wolves v Aston Villa 3.0

Liverpool v Brentford 5.30

Sunday May 7

Newcastle v Arsenal 4.30

West Ham v Manchester United 7.0

Monday May 8

Fulham v Leicester 3.0

Brighton v Everton 5.30

Nottingham Forest v Southampton 8.0