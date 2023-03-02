Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 26: Who to start, who to drop and an Irish player to pick

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 26 deadline: Saturday March 4 at 11am.

Who do I need this weekend?

Phil Foden (Manchester City) £8.0m

Despite being in and out of Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 this season, Foden impressed the City boss with a fine display in their 4-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

The winger’s goal and assist in that win helped him earn 13 points, his second-best total of the season, before he hit a brace in FA Cup action on Tuesday. He was also the top-scoring midfielder across the first 11 gameweeks with 64 points, and will be looking to return to that form as City chase leaders Arsenal.

Over 50,000 users have signed the England international up this week, and with Newcastle winless in their last four games, he’s set to make an impact in the early kick-off on Saturday. Their clash against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 27 makes him an attractive buy too, although users should bear in mind that City have a blank Gameweek 28.

Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) £4.9m

The right-back’s form and upcoming fixtures makes him a clever buy this weekend. The Brazilian has earned two goals and four clean sheets in the last six games with a further eight bonus points. His 45 points in the last six games also ranks top among all defenders in FPL.

His six shots in that time ranks joint-second amongst his teammates, while Royal’s four chances created also ranks highly for Spurs. The 24-year-old is the fourth-most bought defender this week. He was rested for Spurs’ FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday, but is expected to return for Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

With Tottenham facing struggling Nottingham Forest and Southampton next too, the Premier League Player of the Month nominee is a good buy this week.

Who should I drop?

Joao Felix (Chelsea) £7.6m

With Chelsea in torrid form at the moment, now may be the time to part ways with the forward on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese international has had a rocky start to Premier League life since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January. He impressed on his debut against Fulham before picking up a red card which saw him suspended for the next three games.

He returned with a goal against West Ham last month but scored just two points in his starts against Southampton and Tottenham. 34,000 users have dropped Felix this week, and with the Blues facing a Leeds side buoyed by a huge win over Southampton last weekend, maybe it’s time you cut your losses.

Dark horse

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) £5.3m

With a recent impressive run of 42 points across five gameweeks, the Brighton midfielder looks set to continue his bright spell in the Seagulls' kind run of fixtures ahead.

Mitoma hit four goals in five starts after Christmas, including crucial strikes in wins over Bournemouth and Everton. Although Brighton’s fine run has hit a bump with one point from their last two games, upcoming tests against West Ham, Leeds and Crystal Palace prove good opportunities for the Japanese international to find the net again.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.4m

With Nathan Collins out of favour at Wolves and Southampton in dismal form, this week’s Irish pick is the Bettystown native.

The 18-year-old’s run of three goals and two assists over four appearances made huge headlines over the Christmas period. The striker has failed to find the net in his last two appearances after returning from a knee injury, but produced the winner against Stoke on Wednesday as the Seagulls booked a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Brighton’s upcoming clashes against West Ham, Leeds and Crystal Palace are great chances for Ferguson to find the net again, as all three sides have struggled defensively of late.

Who to captain?

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £7.2m

The United winger has been in inspired form since returning from the World Cup, with 11 goals in his last 11 league starts. His brace at home to Leicester last month earned an impressive 15 points, while he also found the net in United’s League Cup final victory over Newcastle last weekend.

Rashford’s average return of 6.3 points from every match is currently the second highest of all midfielders in FPL, while over half of users have him in their sides.

United go to Anfield this Sunday in terrific form, unbeaten in their last 11, and face rock bottom Southampton the following week, with Rashford well placed to continue his rich vein of form.

Top Irish player

Dec Deane’s 11 was the highest scoring Irish player last weekend. Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez scored a combined 21 points with a goal and assist each against Bournemouth, while captain Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden also scored highly from midfield. At the back, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Trent Alexander-Arnold earned a combined 31 points.

GAMEWEEK 26 FIXTURES

Saturday March 4

Manchester City v Newcastle, 12.30pm

Arsenal v Bournemouth, 3.0pm

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, 3.0pm

Brighton v West Ham, 3.0pm

Chelsea v Leeds, 3.0pm

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur, 3.0pm

Southampton v Leicester, 5.30pm

Sunday March 5

Nottingham Forest v Everton, 2.0pm

Liverpool v Manchester United, 4.30pm

Monday March 6

Brentford v Fulham, 8.0pm