Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 25: Who to start, who to drop and an Irish player to pick

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 25 deadline: Friday, February 24, 6.30pm.

Who do I need this weekend?

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) £12.7m

With Liverpool facing a double gameweek and Salah beginning to return to form, the Egyptian is a good buy this week.

After a run of five blanks in five games, the forward returned with a goal and an 11-point return in the Reds’ Merseyside derby win over Everton before hitting an assist in their win over Newcastle last weekend.

His eight shots and four on target were also team highs across those two games. Before that dip, Salah was also in fine form, with a tally of 29 points across Gameweeks 15, 16 and 17.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side facing Crystal Palace and Wolves this week, two sides who have found clean sheets hard to come by this term. Wolves have kept just a single clean sheet on the road this term, while Palace have conceded in six of their last seven games.

Over 27pc of users have him in their sides this week, with Salah set to continue his return to form.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) £7.2m

Although Villa have lost their last three games, Watkins has found the net in each of their last four and is in good form ahead of their trip to Everton on Saturday.

His 34 points in those last four league outings is a team high, as Villa beat Southampton before losing to Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal. The England striker has been a mainstay in the Villa side this term contributing seven goals and four assists in total.

Watkins’ form is currently ranked 8.7, while he is the sixth-most prolific player in the ICT index. Despite this, only 5pc of users have him in their sides, providing a good opportunity to overtake your rivals in the leaderboard.

Who should I drop?

Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) £5.5m

After a healthy return of 11 points across Gameweeks 21 and 22, the Spurs defender has failed to produce in their last two outings.

He started Spurs’ poor 4-1 loss to Leicester a fortnight ago before he was dropped to the bench in their 2-0 win over West Ham last week. With one point in his last two matches and Spurs facing a tough London derby against Chelsea on Sunday, now may be the time to follow over 65,000 users and drop the Croatian.

Dark horse

Alex Iwobi (Everton) £6.1m

Despite their difficult season to date, Iwobi has been producing for the Toffees. The midfielder is their best-performing player this season, with 82 points scored.

He amassed an impressive 12 points in their win over Crystal Palace in Gameweek 13 with a brace of assists. His assist against Leeds last weekend was his seventh of the campaign, putting him on par with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Christian Eriksen.

Iwobi has started every league game to date for Everton, with new manager Sean Dyche leading them to two wins in their last three games.

With Dyche’s charges facing a double gameweek against Aston Villa and Arsenal this week, Iwobi is well placed to continue his string of goal contributions as Everton look to avoid the drop.

An Irish pick

Seamus Coleman (Everton) £4.4m

With Nathan Collins dropped for Wolves’ last three games and Evan Ferguson’s Brighton side not in action this weekend, this week’s Irish pick is the Donegal native.

Coleman is enjoying his best return of the season this month, with an impressive 24 points scored in his last three starts. The Everton captain led his side to a huge 1-0 win in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge before hitting the net with a stunning strike to secure three points against Leeds last weekend.

Everton face a Villa side who have lost each of their last three games and leaders Arsenal, who they also beat earlier this month. Coleman is your best Irish pick this weekend.

Who to captain?

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) £8.4m

The Arsenal winger has been in fine form for the league leaders. making him a good pick for the armband this gameweek.

Saka’s nine goals and eight assists so far for the Gunners puts him top of both charts among his teammates. He is Arsenal’s highest-scoring player this season, with 132 points and their second-most selected player among FPL users.

A 21-point return on his last two gameweeks is impressive, and with Arsenal facing a double gameweek this week, he's a clever buy. The two clashes against Leicester and Everton present a great opportunity for Saka to boost his numbers, as both sides have struggled at the back this season.

Top Irish player

Alex Coulter’s 11 were the best-performing Irish side last week with 77 points. Although none of his front three found the net, the decision to captain Rashford paid off with 30 points, while Odegaard added a further eight. At the back, Luke Shaw and James Tarkowski scored well, while David De Gea made it back-to-back clean sheets.

Gameweek 25 fixtures

Friday, February 24

Fulham v Wolves 8.0

Saturday, February 25

Everton v Aston Villa 3.0

Leeds v Southampton 3.0

Leicester City v Arsenal 3.0

West Ham v Nottingham Forest 3.0

Bournemouth v Manchester City 5.30

Crystal Palace v Liverpool 7.45

Sunday, February 26

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 1.30

Wednesday, March 1

Arsenal v Everton 7.45