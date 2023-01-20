Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 21: Who to start, who to drop and an Irish player to watch

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (left) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

The final round of this month’s Premier League fixtures are upon us. Here are our picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 21 deadline: Saturday January 21, 11am.

Who do I need this weekend?

Fabian Schar (Newcastle) £5m

Newcastle’s next three fixtures against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth makes Schar a smart buy this weekend. The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Magpies’ success this season, keeping eight clean sheets in their last 10 games.

Newcastle are the only team yet to concede in the last four Gameweeks and Schar is currently the second highest-scoring defender in the game on 91 points. The Swiss is a threat up front too, but surprisingly, only 13pc of users have him in their sides. With top four chasing Newcastle facing three struggling sides next, now is a good time to add Schar to your team.

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £6.2m

After beginning the season with just one goal and an assist in his first 14 starts, the midfielder has sparked into form of late.

Despite the Saints losing four of their last five league games, Ward-Prowse has scored well with four goals and an assist in that period, making him his side’s most prolific player at the moment.

The 28-year-old is averaging 6.8 points in his last five starts, with last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton earning him 15 points, his highest of any match this term. His set-piece ability is another threat too, while his seven shots on target since the league resumed is the joint-most of any FPL midfielder.

Nathan Jones’ men face an Aston Villa side who have kept just a single clean sheet in their last nine in all competitions, making Ward-Prowse a clever buy this weekend at just £6.2m.

Who should I drop?

Phil Foden (Manchester City) £8.2m

After scoring an incredible 38 points across Gameweeks nine, 10 and 11, Foden’s form has taken a sharp dive since. The England midfielder has scored just one point in each of his last eight appearances (bar a nine-point haul in Gameweek 16).

He is struggling to get into Pep Guardiola’s side of late too, with six of his last appearances coming from the bench. Foden has contributed just one goal in his last ten games, leading to over 135,000 users dropping him this week.

He has dropped to 22nd in the FPL ICT midfielder charts. He was also left on the bench against Spurs on Thursday, and now looks like a good time to cut your losses on City academy boy.

An Irish pick

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) £5.4m

With Matt Doherty’s Spurs facing an in-form Fulham, and Nathan Collins’ Wolves facing Manchester City, this week’s Irish pick is the man from Firhouse.

It’s been a difficult campaign to date for Bazunu and his Saints side, but their form seems to be turning a corner. After six straight league losses, Nathan Jones’ side earned an FA Cup third round win against Crystal Palace, before a famous 2-0 win over Manchester City booked a League Cup semi-final place last week.

Bazunu starred in the win against Guardiola’s side, making several key saves to keep his first clean sheet since October. Southampton followed the back-to-back cup wins with a crucial 2-1 league victory against Everton, with Bazunu again making some crucial stops.

The Saints face Aston Villa, Brentford and Wolves next, and with Bazunu earning 12 points in his last three league games, he is your best Irish pick in Gameweek 21.

Dark horse

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £7.8m

Chelsea seem to have put a dismal run of form behind them with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last Sunday. The Blues had won just one in nine up to that point, but Havertz’s second-half header sealed a much-needed three points at Stamford Bridge.

A closer look at his number tells how important he is to his team. His 13 shots in the box and five big chances are both more than double that of any teammate over the last four games, while he also leads the way with 10 chances created.

The German forward is Chelsea’s highest league scorer this season so far with five. With Joao Felix suspended for the next two games, and new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour with Graham Potter, Havertz is Chelsea’s main goal threat this month.

The west London side face Liverpool, who have shipped six goals in their last two, before tests against relegation-threatened West Ham and Southampton, making Havertz a shrewd buy this week.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.2m

After back-to-back league games without finding the net, Haaland was back amongst the goals as City came from 2-0 down to earn a crucial win against Spurs last night, to help cut the gap on leaders Arsenal.

The striker’s 22 league goals in 18 games has smashed all records so far this season, and he sits seven ahead of second-placed Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Haaland is the most selected player in FPL, with 85pc of users including him in their sides, while his 152 points scored so far is the most of any player. On Sunday, City face a struggling Wolves side who have kept one clean sheet in their last nine.

The Norwegian was also on target in City’s 3-0 win over Wolves last September, a match in which Ireland defender Nathan Collins saw a straight red for a challenge on Jack Grealish.

Top Irish player

Alan O’Neill was the highest scoring Irish user of Gameweek 20, with an impressive 108 points. The decision to give Marcus Rashford the armband on a double Gameweek paid off as he earned 24 points.

Up front, Haaland was on the scoresheet, while Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard both scored highly in midfield. At the back, Collins, Kieran Trippier and Ben White scored well while Arsenal shotstopper Aaron Ramsdale scored 11 points with a clean sheet against Spurs.

Gameweek 21 fixtures

Saturday January 21

Liverpool v Chelsea 12.30

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest 3.0

Leicester v Brighton 3.0

Southampton v Aston Villa 3.0

West Ham v Everton 3.0

Crystal Palace v Newcastle 5.30

Sunday January 22

Leeds v Brentford 2.0

Manchester City v Wolves 2.0

Arsenal v Manchester United 4.30

Monday January 23

Fulham v Spurs 8.0