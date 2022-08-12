Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 2: Who to pick, who to drop, and this week’s dark horse

(Left to right) Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland on the pitch after the full time whistle after the Premier League match at the London Stadium

Your guide to Gameweek 2 of the Fantasy Premier League.

Who do I need this weekend?

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) £12m

De Bruyne provided an exquisite assist for Erling Haaland last weekend, and was City’s best performer at home last season, averaging 8.7 points per game. The Belgian also topped City’s charts for shots on target and chances created last term. With Pep Guardiola’s side hosting Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest in the month ahead, De Bruyne is a must-have at the moment.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) £6.1m

The 21-year-old scored last weekend and earned eight points, the most of any Arsenal player. The Brazilian forward scored high points at home last season and was involved in almost half of Arsenal goals at the Emirates. The Gunners host Leicester, who managed just one clean sheet on the road last season. At £6.1m, Martinelli is a top-pick this week.

Who should I drop?

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) £11.4m

The England striker failed to hit the target in Spurs’ 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday and scored just two points. The 29-year-old had a slow start to last season too, with 600,000 players deciding to drop him this week. Antonio Conte’s side face Chelsea on Sunday, and Kane may struggle against the Blue’s tight defence.

Dark horse

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) £7m

Although just over one in ten picked Robertson last week, the Scot is great value for money and a proven Premier League performer. He has hit seven goals and 48 assists in five years at Anfield and was the third-highest scoring defender in the league last season. Liverpool also matched City’s record at the back last season with 21 clean sheets and 26 goals conceded. With Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Bournemouth next, Robertson is a clever purchase.

An Irish pick

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

While Maynooth native Mark Travers scored highest for the Irish last weekend (8 points v Aston Villa), Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu is more likely to score better in gameweek two. Travers’ Bournemouth travel to take on champions Manchester City, while Bazunu faces an easier task at home to Leeds United, who are without six key starters, including Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling.

Who do I captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £11.6m

The Norwegian star made a perfect start to his Premier League career on Saturday with a brace against West Ham. His price rose as a result, as many players dropped Kane in favour of Haaland. The striker hit a staggering 83 goals in 87 games for Dortmund before his £51 million move to the Etihad and looks certain to add to his tally against newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday.

Top Irish player from Gameweek one

111 points - Bally Bhoys (Peadar Hynes)

Putting Haaland as triple captain paid off for Bally Bhoys, as the Norwegian scored 39 points. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic earned 13 points too after his brace against Liverpool, while Hynes’ defence of Kieran Trippier, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel and Edouard Mendy all kept clean sheets in gameweek one.

Gameweek 2 deadline

11am Saturday August 13.