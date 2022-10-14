Fantasy Premier League – Gameweek 11: Who to pick, who to drop, and this week’s dark horse

It’s another action packed week of Premier League fixtures. Here are our picks for who you need this weekend, who to drop, and an Irish pick to drive your team up your leagues.

Who do I need this weekend?

Mason Mount (Chelsea) £7.6m.

Mount looks like a totally different player under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The 23-year-old has already contributed more league assists in Potter’s first two league games than in the previous 13 combined under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The forward was superb last weekend against Wolves, collecting 12 points before contributing another brace of assists in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at AC Milan. Mount tops the leagues charts for chances created (7) since Potter arrived, and with a struggling Aston Villa and Brentford to come, Mount looks certain to continue his purple patch.

Who should I drop?

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) £7.0m

The Portuguese star was in terrific form in the early stages of the season, with a run of two goals and two assists in three August fixtures. His form has dipped in recent weeks though, and he has earned just 17 points across the last four gameweeks.

Compare these numbers to his midfield partner Kevin De Bruyne, who has earned 31 points in the same period, and it’s no surprise over 135,000 players have dropped the 28-year-old this week. With Liverpool up next too, now may be a good time to cut your losses on Silva.

Dark horse

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) £6.3m

The Newcastle forward enjoyed a stellar start to the season with 27 points across the opening four gameweeks before a hamstring injury saw him miss the following five games.

The Frenchman returned to action last weekend, coming off the bench in the Magpies' 5-1 thrashing of Brentford. The 25-year-old topped his side’s charts for most points and shots before his setback, and with the likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Southampton to come next, Saint-Maximin may be a clever purchase at just £6.3m.

An Irish pick

Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) £4.6m

After overcoming a serious knee injury, Doherty earned his first league start since April last weekend and earned a solid six points in Spurs’ win over Brighton. The Ireland defender replaced the suspended Emerson Royal and is likely to retain his place in the squad for the upcoming games against Everton and Manchester United.

With Spurs third in the league, and on five wins in seven, Doherty will be keen to impress and hit the form of last season which made him a favourite of Antonio Conte’s.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.1m

It’s that man again. Haaland is a total no-brainer to give the armband to. His frightening start to Premier League life continues as he hit the net last weekend against Southampton to bag his 15th goal in nine league games.

The 22-year-old is top of the FPL’s ‘Influence, Creativity and Threat’ charts, out of 641 players. He’s also the most popular player in the game with over 84% of users including him in their sides. City face a Liverpool side next who have kept one clean sheet in their last four league outings, and Haaland remains the best man to hand the armband to.

Top Irish player

Ulysses Vernon’s side earned a whopping 91 points last weekend, with the decision to captain Haaland proving key. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca and Spurs’ Harry Kane both hit the net, while Gabriel Martinelli, Mason Mount and Phil Foden all scored highly in midfield. At the back, Joao Cancelo earned an impressive 18 points too.

Gameweek eleven deadline

6.30pm Friday October 14.