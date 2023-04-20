Fantasy Football Week 32 – who to captain, who to drop and a dark horse

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 32 deadline: Friday April 21, 6.30pm.

Who do I need this weekend?

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) £6.7m

With five goals in his last league six games, the Swedish forward looks to be a clever purchase ahead of Sunday’s clash with an out of form Spurs side.

After returning from a recent hamstring issue, the striker hit a winner against Wolves, before a brace against Nottingham Forest earned Eddie Howe’s side yet another win.

A goal in their 5-1 win at West Ham followed before he hit a superb 87th minute winner at Brentford to secure the Magpies their fifth successive victory.

His 35 points earned in the last six games is a team high, while his 17 shots and 13 in the box was also a team leading total. Isak’s 10 efforts on target was also more than double that of any other teammate, and ranked third amongst all FPL forwards in that period.

Newcastle sit in fourth, one place and three points ahead of Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six league games with Isak set to continue his fine goalscoring run.

Dark horse

Willian (Fulham) £5.5m

The Brazilian winger has returned from injury and contributed good numbers in his last two starts. He returned to start in the Eagles’ defeat to West Ham, but earned his fourth assist of the season in their 3-1 win at Everton, which edged them into the top half of the table.

Willian’s eight chances created and four shots from inside the box are both far more than any other teammate in the last two gamesweeks.

Fulham host a Leeds outfit who have struggled defensively of late. Javi Gracia’s team are teetering on the brink of relegation, and sit two points above the drop after a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace before suffering a 6-1 hammering to Liverpool last Monday.

Leeds have also conceded 25 shots from the box and nine big chances in their last two games, ranking among the top three in the league, and Willian may prove a shrewd buy for users this weekend.

Who to captain

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) £6.9m

With Erling Haaland and Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend, and Harry Kane’s Spurs facing a difficult trip north to Newcastle, this week’s captain’s choice is the Arsenal winger.

The 21-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Gunners of late, with seven goals and three assists in his last nine games as his side chase their first league title in almost 20 years.

His goals included a fine brace against Everton, while he contributed a goal and assist in their 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this month. Arsenal have won seven of their last nine games with Martinelli earning a huge 72 points in that spell. With rock-bottom Southampton up next on Friday night, Martinelli is set to extend his fine run.

Who should I drop?

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) £8.7m

Since hitting a fine brace in their 7-0 rout over Manchester United last month, Nunez’s form has taken a sharp dip in recent weeks with just 11 points earned in his last five games.

The Uruguayan has hit just one goal in his last five appearances, three of which have come from the bench, while he has hit zero assists in that time too.

Despite his £8.7m price tag, the forward’s form is ranked by FPL at 2.2 at the moment, and he is averaging just 3.8 points per game. Other users have recognised his drop in form, with over a half a million users dropping him so far this season.

An Irish pick

There is no Irish pick this weekend, with Evan Ferguson sidelined for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, while Nathan Collins is still out of favour at Wolves, with zero starts in 11 games. Everton captain Séamus Coleman will miss this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace with a hamstring issue, while Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton, winless in six, face a daunting trip to leaders Arsenal.

Top Irish player

Stephen Gallagher’s squad was the highest scoring Irish 11 of Gameweek 31 with 87 points. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland were both on the scoresheet among the forwards, while Mohamed Salah, Martin Odegaard and Jack Grealish scored well in midfield.

Gameweek 32 fixtures

Friday April 21

Arsenal v Southampton 8.0

Saturday April 22

Fulham v Leeds 12.30

Brentford v Aston Villa 3.0

Crystal Palace v Everton 3.0

Leicester v Wolves 3.0

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 3.0

Sunday April 23

Bournemouth v West Ham 2.0

Newcastle v Spurs 2.0