Fantasy Football week 27: Who do I need, who should I drop and an Irish option

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 27 deadline: Saturday March 11, 11am.

Who do I need this weekend?

Ivan Toney (Brentford) £7.7m

Over 240,000 users have purchased the Brentford striker who features in five matches over the next three gameweeks. The London side are the only club to have such a busy schedule and many players looking to capitalise.

Toney has been in great form in front of goal this term with 15 goals in 22 games, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane managing more so far. Toney already has more goal contributions (18) than in the whole of last season, and his 130 points to date put him in the top ten most prolific players so far.

The 26-year-old’s 66 shots, 29 on target and 26 big chances are also all team-leading tallies. The Bees face back-to-back away trips to Everton and Southampton in Gameweek 27, two teams who have badly struggled for clean sheets this term, making Toney a clever buy this week.

TONEY TAKES, TONEY SCORES pic.twitter.com/hdQn46M742 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) £6.5m

The Arsenal winger has been in fine form of late and is a strong buy option ahead of Arsenal’s London derby at Fulham.

Martinelli is among the top five highest scoring midfielders this season with 142 points after an impressive 11 goals in 26 games. After going six games without finding the net, he has now hit four in his last four including a fine brace in last week’s 4-0 win over Everton.

The Brazil international has been the Gunners’ highest scoring player in the last four games with a combined 34 points. The leaders face favourable clashes with Fulham and Crystal Palace next, and with key forward Leandro Trossard forced off last weekend, Martinelli is well placed to continue his purple patch.

Who should I drop?

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) £6.7m

After a lightning start to 2022/23, with six goals in his first six outings, Mitrovic’s form has suffered a sharp dip recently. The Serbian striker has not found the net since January 3, while injury saw him miss recent clashes with Brighton and Wolves.

The 28-year-old’s current FPL form stands at 0.8, having not earned more than two points in the last eight gameweeks. Almost 100,000 users have opted to drop the forward in the last three weeks, and with leaders Arsenal next, you should consider doing the same if he’s still in your side.

Dark horse

Solly March (Brighton) £5.1m

Brighton’s double gameweek could see March make an impact as the Seagull’s look to enter the European places. After a slow start to the season, the midfielder is beginning to make his mark for Roberto De Zebri’s side, with five goals and a pair of assists in his last nine starts helping them into eight place.

The 28-year-old scored an impressive 30 points across back-to-back wins against the two Merseyside clubs in January, before earning 10 points in last month's draw at Selhurst Park.

The Seagulls’ double gameweeks sees them take on Leeds, who they defeated earlier in the campaign, and a Palace side who are winless in 10.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £4.6m

With Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton facing a tough trip to Old Trafford and Seamus Coleman’s Everton taking on an in-form Brentford side, this week’s Irish pick is the 18-year-old from Bettystown.

After an impressive run of five goal contributions across four games after Christmas, Roberto De Zebri has kept faith with the teenager by starting him in their last two league games. The striker also produced the winner in last week’s FA Cup fifth round win over Stoke City, and with the Seagulls entering a double gameweek against favourable opposition, Ferguson looks set to find the net again.

Who to captain

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) £12.7m

Salah is the third highest scoring player in FPL on 154 points and after a brace and two assists in last weekend’s stunning 7-0 win over Manchester United, he is a good shout for the armband again this weekend.

The Egyptian forward is Liverpool's highest scoring player on 11 goals and seven assists this season, while he’s also added 11 goals in cup competitions. Salah failed to register a goal contribution across five games over the winter, but is now back in form with four goals and three assists in his last five games.

His current form stands at 9.8, the highest of any FPL player and with a trip to rock-bottom Bournemouth next, he looks certain for another big return.

Mo Salah equals Robbie Fowler's record for most Premier League goals in a Liverpool shirt pic.twitter.com/G9dWYUzFO6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Top Irish player

Conor Downey’s side were the highest scoring Irish FPL side last week with 95 points. Although his strike pair of Haaland and Kane failed to find the net, his decision to captain Salah paid off with 42 points. Phil Foden and Kaoru Mitoma scored highly in midfield too, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White and Bazunu scored well in defence.

Gameweek 27 fixtures

Saturday March 11

Bournemouth v Liverpool 12.30

Everton v Brentford 3.0

Leeds v Brighton 3.0

Leicester v Chelsea 3.0

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest 3.0

Crystal Palace v Manchester City 5.30

Sunday March 12

Fulham v Arsenal 2.0

Manchester United v Southampton 2.0

West Ham v Aston Villa 2.0

Newcastle v Wolves 4.30

Wednesday March 15

Brighton v Crystal Palace 7.30

Southampton v Brentford 7.30