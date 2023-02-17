Fantasy Football week 24: Who should I add and who should I drop?

Here are our Premier League fantasy football picks for who you need, who you should drop and an Irish player to drive your team up the leaderboards.

Gameweek 24 deadline: Saturday February 18, 11am.

Who do I need this weekend?

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £7.3m

The England forward has been in sparkling form of late and is a must-have in any FPL side.

Since the league resumed, he has hit a stunning eight goals in nine league games, and has added a further six goals and four assists in cup competitions. Over 54pc of users have him in their sides at the moment, as he has now equalled his all-time best goal scoring season (22 goals in 2019/20).

High hauls in Gameweeks 20 (12 points) and 22 (20 points) puts him among the top bracket of FPL players, and his £7.3m price tag is affordable too considering the returns.

United have won seven of their last 10 league outings, and face a Leicester side who have conceded the joint-third most goals this season to date. With Rashford in the form of his life, he is a must this weekend.

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) £5.4m

The World Cup winner’s display in last week’s draw against Crystal Palace suggests that he’s back in form ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fulham. Mac Allister’s six shots inside the box was at least three times that of any team mate, while his three big chances was a league high in Gameweek 23.

Since Roberto De Zebri was appointed, Brighton have ranked fourth in the league for goals scored (28). The Argentinian hit four league goals in his opening six games, and with the Seagulls facing a kind run of fixtures (Fulham, West Ham and Leeds) ahead, he is well placed to add to that tally. Users should bear in mind though that Brighton have a blank Gameweek 25.

Who should I drop?

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) £7.0m

After an incredible return of 40 points across Gameweeks 16, 17 and 18, the Norweigan’s form has taken a dip since. In his last three Gameweeks he has earned just six points in total, with Arsenal’s title hopes suffering a blow after taking just one point in that period.

Odegaard is the second-highest dropped player this week who is not injured, with over 85,000 users cutting their losses ahead of the Gunners trip to Aston Villa. With no goals or assists in his last three outings, maybe now is the time you should drop the midfielder too.

Dark horse

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) £6.1m

After being out of favour for much of the season, Iheanacho has found his way back into the Leicester starting 11 this month. He failed to start 14 consecutive league games for Brendan Rodgers’ side, before returning for their 4-2 win at Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

The forward netted a goal and two assists in the victory, before adding another goal and assist in the Foxes’ 4-1 thrashing of Spurs last weekend. His impact across those two games brought him a combined 27 points, while his six shots in the box were more than any of his team mates.

Leicester take on a Manchester United side who have kept just a single clean sheet in their last five outings, with Iheanacho well placed to make an impact again.

This finish from Kel



An Irish pick

Seamus Coleman (Everton) £4.4m

With Wolves’ Nathan Collins benched in the last two games, and Gavin Bazunu facing a Chelsea side littered with expensive attackers, this week’s Irish pick is the Ireland captain.

New Toffees boss Sean Dyche has started Coleman in each of his first two league games, a 1-0 win over Arsenal and last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Donegal native’s eight point return against the Gunners was a season-high tally, and his form will be crucial if Everton are going to avoid relegation. Coleman’s side face a huge relegation six-pointer against Leeds this weekend, a side who have no league wins in eight.

Bar a trip to the Emirates next month, Everton face a relatively kind run of fixtures in the weeks ahead, making Coleman a smart Irish buy.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.2m

With the champions facing a kind run in their next five games, Haaland is a must for the captain’s armband at the moment.

The Norwegian has smashed several goalscoring records since he arrived at the Etihad last summer. His 26 league goals in 22 games to date is already more than the last four golden boot winners, while his four hat-tricks so far has him level with Harry Kane and Alan Shearer in a single campaign.

Over 85pc of users have the striker in their sides, as he put back-to-back blanks behind him and scored in City’s crucial 3-1 win at Arsenal last Wednesday. With City up against Nottingham Forest and Bournemotuh next, two sides who have struggled at the back this term, Haaland is your only man for the armband.

Top Irish player

Gameweek 24 fixtures

Saturday February 18

Aston Villa v Arsenal 12.30

Brentford v Crystal Palace 3.0

Brighton v Fulham 3.0

Chelsea v Southampton 3.0

Everton v Leeds 3.0

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City 3.0

Wolves v Bournemouth 3.0

Newcastle v Liverpool 5.30

Sunday February 19

Manchester United v Leicester 2.0

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham 4.30