Fantasy Football week 20: who do I need, who should I drop and an Irish pick

With Arsenal chasing a first league title since 2003/04, the race for Europe heating up and several sides facing a relegation scrap, here are our picks for who you need, who you should drop, and an Irish player to help drive your team up the charts.

Gameweek 20 deadline: Friday January 13, 6.30pm.

Who do I need this weekend?

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) £7m

Rashford has been in sparkling form for United recently, scoring more goals in his last six games (7) than he managed in the whole of last season.

The forward scored in three successive league games, netted in last week’s FA Cup win over Everton, and bagged a fine brace in Tuesday’s League Cup victory over Charlton. The 25-year-old is now on an impressive 15 goals and six assists in 25 appearances to date this term.

Erik ten Hag’s side have a double gameweek (Manchester City & Crystal Palace) ahead, and with Rashford earning 27 points in his last three games, he is a must-have at the moment. 40pc of users this week think so too.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) £11.6m

After undergoing surgery on a facial fracture, amid a eight-match goal drought, the Spurs forward appears to be back in form after scoring against Crystal Palace last week.

Son still ranks highly in the FPL’s threat and creativity index. Only 6pc of users currently have him in their sides, so there is potential to catch other users out and jump up the leaderboards should the South Korean perform.

Antonio Conte’s side face a double gameweek (Arsenal and Manchester City), and although they are two opponents who are in form, their attacking prowess could leave potential to be caught on the counter attack with Son running from deep, in the type of move which resulted in his strike at Selhurst Park last week.

Who should I drop?

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) £7.2m

The City defender’s form has plummeted in the last few gameweeks. From scoring 12 points (Nottingham Forest) and 18 (Southampton) earlier in the season, Cancelo has earned just a single point in his last five games combined, and was left on the bench in the draw at Everton on New Year’s Eve.

While he still ranks highly for creativity and threat in the FPL’s ICT index, the Portuguese international has not scored or assisted in the league since the beginning of October.

City have a double gameweek against an in-form Manchester United, and a tricky Spurs side next. United have scored in each of their last 14 competitive fixtures, while the Londoners have hit five goals in their last two outings. 270,000 users have opted to drop Cancelo this week, and it may be the time to consider swapping him out.

An Irish pick

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £5.4m

With Matt Doherty’s Spurs up against leaders Arsenal, and Mark Travers’ Bournemouth facing a tricky trip to Brentford, this week’s Irish pick is the 18-year-old from Bettystown.

Ferguson made headlines over Christmas, making his first Premier League start and scoring in back-to-back league games. His goal against Arsenal made him Brighton and Ireland’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer, while his strike against Everton saw him become the youngest player to net in back-to-back Premier League games in 14 years.

The striker impressed again as he earned another start in their 5-1 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough. The Seagulls face a Liverpool side who have not kept a clean sheet in last six in all competitions, as Ferguson hopes to score for a third successive league match.

Dark horse

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) £5.4m

Olise has sparked back into life of late after a slow start to the campaign. The midfielder failed to start five of Palace’s first seven league games, however Patrick Vieira has had a change of heart, and started him in nine in their last ten outings.

Vieira’s decision has paid dividends as Olise has scored one and assisted four in that period, topping Palace’s goal involvement leaderboard. The France U-21 cap’s four assists from gameweek ten onwards is also the second-highest in FPL.

Palace have a double gameweek ahead against Manchester United and Chelsea next, with the latter having kept just a one league clean sheet in seven, giving Olise another opportunity to continue his rich vein of form. At just £5.4m too, the Palace midfielder may prove a shrewd buy this week.

Who to captain?

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) £12.2m

There is a reason why 85pc of users have Haaland in their sides. He has taken the Premier League by storm this term earning 144 points so far, the highest in the game.

Haaland’s 21 league goals in 16 appearances is already more than several clubs have managed so far this season. He hit a fine brace against Leeds as the league resumed last month, and netted against Everton days later.

While he blanked in the victory against Chelsea last week, City’s upcoming double gameweek makes him a must for the captains armband in gameweek 20, as City chase down leaders Arsenal who lead by five points.

Top Irish player

Paul Flanagan’s FPL team topped the Irish leaderboard last week with an impressive 85 points, almost half of which came from his captain Harry Kane, who earned bonus points after his brace and assist against Crystal Palace. Marcus Rashford scored well too with a goal over Bournemouth, while Luke Shaw got on the scoresheet too and earned a huge 15 points.

Gameweek 20 fixtures

Friday January 13

Aston Villa v Leeds 8.0

Saturday January 14

Manchester United v Manchester City, 12.30

Brighton v Liverpool 3.0

Everton v Southampton 3.0

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City 3.0

Wolves v West Ham 3.0

Brentford v Bournemouth 5.30

Sunday January 15

Chelsea v Crystal Palace 2.0

Newcastle v Fulham 2.0

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 4.30

Wednesday January 18

Crystal Palace v Manchester United 8.0

Thursday January 19

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 8.0