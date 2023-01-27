Fantasy Football state of play - standout stars, biggest flops and surprise successes

As the league pauses for the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, we take a look at how things stand in Fantasy Premier League, who the best performers have been and who has disappointed.

Standout players

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

There is only one place to start and that’s with the Norwegian. Since arriving at City last summer he has blown the league apart with a record 25 goals in 19 appearances to date.

That's already more than the top scorers in the last four seasons, with Haaland on course to break the all-time record of 34 goals set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (set over a 42-game season). His hat-trick against Wolves last weekend was also his fourth of the season, one behind Shearer’s 1995/95 record of five in one season.

The striker has scored 169 fantasy points so far, the most of any player in the game. Over 85pc of users currently have him in their sides, while he also ranks first in influence and threat. The 22-year-old is simply a must-have for the rest of the campaign, as City chase leaders Arsenal.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Despite Haaland making most of the headlines, the England captain has been performing well this season too. His 16 goals in 21 appearances is the second most in the league so far.

The striker went on an impressive run of nine goals in nine starts before Christmas, while his strike against Fulham last weekend helped Spurs put back to back league defeats behind them.

Kane is the third best performing player in fantasy so far with 140 points, with 36pc of users including him in their sides. He currently ranks first out of 712 players in the FPL’s ICT rank, and is on track to have his highest scoring campaign in four years.

The man

The moment



Biggest flops

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

After arriving for a club-record fee of €100 million last summer, Nunez has struggled to settle in the Premier League so far. He impressed with a goal and an assist on his debut at Fulham, but a red card on his home debut against Crystal Palace saw him suspended for the following three games.

He hit a fine brace in the win against Southampton last month, but injury ruled him out against Nottingham Forest and Brighton, before he was dropped to the bench against Chelsea last week.

In terms of FPL, he is one of the most dropped players this season, amassing 4 million transfers out so far. He has scored just nine points in his last five games, and will hope for a better run of form in the second half of the season.

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Cancelo started City’s opening 12 league games, scoring an impressive 12 points (v Nottingham Forest) and 18 points (v Southampton), but has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola since the league resumed.

In the last six league games, he has started just twice. He was hooked at half time against Chelsea earlier this month and has been left on the bench for their last two outings. His points scoring has plummeted of late too, with just 12 points earned across City’s last 11 league matches.

The defender has been transferred out over 4.3 million times, and looks set to finish with a points total well below the 201 he achieved last season.

Surprise package

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

The Magpies have been in impressive form this season under Eddie Howe, and Trippier’s form has been key to their success with the club currently in third in the league.

The right-back has started every league game to date, as Newcastle were slow out of the blocks with just one win in their first seven. Their form soon turned though and they have yet to lose a league game since their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last August.

Newcastle are still the only side in the league yet to concede a goal since the league resumed last month, while Trippier has also contributed a goal and four assists so far.

The 'Bury Beckham'!! WHAT A GOAL!!



The 32-year-old is currently the second highest scoring player in FPL, with 141 points to date. That figure after 20 games is already far higher than he achieved in his previous six seasons. He is also the highest selected defender in the game, with almost 70pc of users picking him. His form will be crucial as Newcastle chase a first Champions League place since 2002/03.