Fans turn on Leeds after defeat condemns club to the drop

Leeds United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4

There was some early defiance from Leeds United, some Yorkshire grit and fight, but it quickly vanished as the team surrendered, replaced by anger and recriminations.

There were chants abusing their own players, boos and jeers, as well as even louder calls for owner Andrea Radrizzani to sell up and head home to Italy. Leeds’ three-year stay in the Premier League is over and the worry is, just as it was 19 years ago on their last relegation from the top flight, that this is just the start of their pain.

As things stand they have no idea who their owners will be when they kick off in the Championship next season, let alone their manager.

On that occasion, Leeds fell as low as League One and the club was plagued by financial problems, discontent and discord. It was an unhappy club, a divided one and the fans suffered for 16 years before they returned to the Premier League.

Radrizzani was once a hugely popular figure, but in truth it was the decision to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as manager that transformed Leeds, not him.

It was Bielsa who pulled everyone together and it was Bielsa who got a team full of Championship players promoted in 2020 and kept them up playing some of their most exciting football in England the following season.

Leeds sacked the Argentinean in February last year at the end of a long winless run and relegation fears mounting. Yet, nobody has come close to replicating what he had here.

Leeds have had four different managers, including caretakers, in the dugout since and all have failed to build on the legacy he left.

Tellingly, the fans spent a considerable amount of time singing the name of their hugely popular and still revered former manager.

As for Tottenham, this win brought a largely miserable campaign to an end. They have very little to be pleased about and plenty of cause for concern moving forward. They conclude the season in eighth place, their lowest final league position since 2009 and, just as they did then, they will not be playing in Europe next season.

They have no idea who their manager is going to be next season – caretaker boss Ryan Mason surely is not the solution to their many problems – and also do not have any real clarity on whether Harry Kane wants to stay. The likelihood is the England captain will agitate to leave again when the summer transfer window opens and if he stays, will enter the final year of his contract with little sign he has any appetite to agree to a new one.

Kane was Spurs’ best player again here, opening the scoring inside two minutes when he was left unmarked in the area by Leeds’ five-man defence.

Sam Allardyce puffed out his cheeks and exhaled, rolling his eyes when one of his coaching staff said something in his ear. Leeds huffed and puffed after that, but it was a lot of effort with little quality to go with it.

They were probably the better side and pinned Tottenham back inside their own half.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 29th May

Robin Koch should have equalised almost immediately, a free header, eight yards out, in the middle of the goal, but he put Rodrigo’s cross wide.

Allardyce leant back and looked long and hard at the sky above. Leeds kept going, even while their fans mocked their predicament, belting out a rendition of “Leeds falling apart again… and “That is why we are going down.” You either laugh or cry and the gallows humour kept spirits up while they edged ever closer to their end as a Premier League club.

There were half chances, a lot of pinball inside the Spurs box whenever Leeds got the chance to throw or kick the ball into it. Adam Forshaw’s goal-bound strike was deflected wide, Max Wober’s header tipped over by Fraser Forster.

Resignation rather than resentment was the prevailing mood. That changed when Spurs scored 90 seconds into the second half, Kane feeding Pedro Porres, passing through the middle of the Leeds defence and he smashed a low shot into the bottom corner.

The Leeds fans have seen enough, serenading the players with chants about not being fit to wear the shirt, abusing Weston McKennie’s body shape, before turning their anger on the board. When a Leeds fan invaded the pitch and was only removed with the help of eight stewards, the home fans taunted the players with “he’s got more fight than you, he’s got more fight than you.”

Kane scored his second and Spurs’ third immediately after Jack Harrison pulled a goal back for Leeds. The travelling support sang “he is one of our own.” Leeds responded by pointing out he had won nothing at all at Spurs. Both clubs face an uncertain future and lots to resolve in the weeks ahead.

At least there was a nice moment for the visitors at the end when Lucas Moura, in his final game for the club, scored a wonderful solo goal minutes after coming on as a sub.