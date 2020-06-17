Fake fans, David Luiz's nightmare and Black Lives Matter - five talking points from Premier League return

The Premier League made its long-awaited return on Wednesday night, with Man City beating Arsenal 3-0 and Aston Villa and Sheffield United playing out a controversial goalless draw. Here are five talking points from the Premier League restart.

Black Lives Matter

From the first whistle, tonight felt different - and it wasn't just because the Premier League was returning after a 100-day shutdown with no fans in the stands. After referee Michael Oliver signalled the start at Villa Park, he joined all the Aston Villa and Sheffield United players in taking a knee for ten seconds in support of the Black Lives Matters movement, something which was replicated before Man City played Arsenal.

That moment was just one of many instances where the recent protests around the treatment of black people came to the forefront of the Premier League's return.

All players wore Black Lives Matters on the back of their jerseys while Sky Sports spent a large portion of their pre-match coverage discussing football's place in the conversation, with former Man City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards speaking passionately about the issue alongside Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Between the insightful discussions and the gestures from the players, it was encouraging to see such an important issue feature so prominently on the return of the Premier League.

Technology controversy

Nothing could settle you back into the rhythm of the Premier League quicker than a good old fashioned technology controversy. On this occasion, VAR could look on smugly as goal-line technology took a kicking. Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland looked to have clearly carried the ball over the line following a Sheffield United free kick before half time, but the referee's watch never buzzed to signal a goal.

It was subsequently confirmed that there was a breakdown with the technology - with Hawkeye issuing an embarrassing mea culpa on social media.

The David Dilemma

If Mikel Arteta was on the fence about David Luiz's Arsenal future before the game, the Brazilian's 25-minute contribution at the Ethiad may have decided his fate. The defender was at fault for Raheem Sterling's opening goal, slicing the ball into the England star's path, but his second half implosion was even worse.

Luiz allowed Riyad Mahrez steal in behind him and then was handed a red card - as well as conceding a penalty - after taking down the Algerian. Before Luiz's intervention, we hadn't seen a goal all night. Just like the aforementioned technology controversy, there was something reassuringly familiar about Luiz's ill-advised interventions.

The new normal

It will take a while to get used to the atmosphereless grounds that are playing host to these Premier League games. Sky Sports opted to pump in fake crowd noise for their broadcast on their Main Event channel, which actually wasn't as bad as you might have expected and certainly gave a semblance of normality to what was otherwise an odd experience.

Elsewhere on Sky Sports Premier League, you could enjoy proceedings played out to the backdrop of an eerie training-match silence, occasionally punctured by the cries of the players and managers. Neither was anything close to the regular experience but like so many other aspects of life in recent times, it will be another thing to get used to.

Aguero is M.I.A

Fantasy football players around the world hung their heads after the Man City team was announced an hour before kick off. Pep Guardiola had burned them again. Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is a must-have due to his prolific goal-scoring record... and yet often ends up on the bench with no forewarning.

Tonight was one of those nights, and while Aguero did notch an assist for Phil Foden's late goal after being introduced on 80 minutes, that will be a small comfort to Fantasy enthusiasts who were banking on him to deliver from the start.

Online Editors