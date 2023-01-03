‘Fabulous’ Luke Shaw shines on centre stage to leave Harry Maguire’s future in doubt

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United has been plunged into further doubt by the emergence of Luke Shaw as a centre-half option for manager Erik ten Hag.

The England defender was already behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order, and now Shaw has provided a fresh obstacle in his battle to regain a first-team place.

Although Maguire is expected to stay at Old Trafford this month, United face a big decision over their captain this summer when he will have two years left on his £190,000-a-week contract.

United face having to take a huge hit on Maguire if they do opt to offload the 29-year-old, given his age and wages, and may struggle to recoup half of the £85m fee they paid Leicester City for the centre-back in 2019.

In the absence of Martinez, Shaw impressed in central defence next to Varane against Nottingham Forest and Wolves, with United winning both games with clean sheets.

The left-back volunteered to play alongside Varane in the 3-0 victory against Forest with Maguire on the bench following an illness, Lindelof ruled out due to sickness and Martinez still to return at that stage from the World Cup.

But Ten Hag’s decision to keep faith with the Shaw-Varane pairing in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Wolves, despite the availability of Maguire, and Lindelof, has cast fresh doubt over the captain’s future under the Dutchman. And with Martinez back in training after winning the World Cup with Argentina and likely to return to the squad against Bournemouth at Old Trafford tonight, Maguire is facing more competition than ever.

Maguire rediscovered form and confidence in Qatar with England but, since being dropped by Ten Hag following the opening two defeats of the campaign against Brighton and Brentford, he has made just one league start.

Ten Hag lauded Shaw’s performances against Forest and Wolves and admitted he had given him an extra option in the position, although it is understood that United have yet to initiate talks over a new long-term deal for the England defender.

​Manchester United exercised an option last month to extend Shaw’s contract by a year, but he has only 18 months left.

“We have seen the last two games he has been fabulous,” the manager said.

“He has impressed but, of course, we also know he is really good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option.”

Ten Hag also made reference to the speed Shaw offered United at centre-half, which has been an issue for Maguire given the manager’s desire to play a high line.

“You look at the game-plan, the way we had to approach Wolves, and I thought it was the best match with Rapha and Luke,” he said. “Especially, we knew the speed of Wolves from the right side, and we could cover that because we wanted to attack over the left side with our offensive game from Tyrell Malacia.

“That was a good fit and also in possession you can have better angles with the left foot.”

Meanwhile, United are looking at alternatives to Joao Felix in this month’s transfer window, with Atletico Madrid’s €15m (£13.3m) loan demand at least double what the club are prepared to pay to take the Portugal forward for the remainder of the season.

Ten Hag is desperate to bolster his attacking options following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, but uncertainty created by the Glazers’ attempts to sell the club and last summer’s overspend mean money is tighter than the manager hoped.

United would also have to cover Felix’s wages for six months totalling €6m (£5.3m) and make a sizeable payment to agent Jorge Mendes, which could take the overall package to around £20m.

United were informed of the total cost of the deal, but have backed away.

While the club have not abandoned their interest in Felix, sources said there would have to be a fundamental shift in Atletico, Felix and Mendes’s position for a transfer to happen.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been offered Felix on the same terms.

Ten Hag has played down the prospect of Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo being recalled from his loan with Sunderland.

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Live, Premier Sports 1, 8.0