| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Fabulous’ Luke Shaw shines on centre stage to leave Harry Maguire’s future in doubt

Manchester United's Luke Shaw talks with manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Expand

Close

Manchester United's Luke Shaw talks with manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United's Luke Shaw talks with manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United's Luke Shaw talks with manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

James Ducker

Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United has been plunged into further doubt by the emergence of Luke Shaw as a centre-half option for manager Erik ten Hag.

The England defender was already behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order, and now Shaw has provided a fresh obstacle in his battle to regain a first-team place.

Related topics

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy