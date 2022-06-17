Fabio Vieira set for Arsenal medical before £34m transfer with Mikel Arteta still targeting Youri Tielemans

Fabio Vieira will undergo a medical at Arsenal on Friday as the Gunners close in on their first major signing of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have agreed to pay Porto an initial fee of around £30million for the midfielder, who flew into London yesterday, but that could rise by a further £4m due to add-ons.

Vieira has agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with Arsenal and on Friday will undergo a medical and wrap up the formalities of his move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old comes with a growing reputation from Portugal, where he finished with the most assists in the top-flight last season. The midfielder also won player of the tournament at the European Under-21 Championship last year, leading to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United or Tottenham.

Arsenal, however, have acted swiftly to bring in Vieira, who is arriving for less than his £42m release clause. He can operate as a No8, No10 or out wide, which gives manager Mikel Arteta greater options in attack.

A move for Vieira is not expected to alter Arsenal’s pursuit of Youri Tielemans, who is ready to leave Leicester this summer.

Arsenal have been tracking the Belgian since January and he is keen on a move to Emirates Stadium, despite originally expressing a desire to play in the Champions League.

Tielemans is more suited to a deeper role in midfield than Vieira and as such the prospect of Arsenal signing both remains possible.

Arsenal have already made one signing this summer after they brought in Brazilian teenage winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo for around £3m.

The club have also wrapped up a deal for USA goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is due to arrive in the country later this month.

