Fabinho ruled out of FA Cup final but may return for Paris

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea, but he expects the Brazilian to be fit for the Champions League final.

Fabinho suffered a hamstring tweak in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday and will play no part in the remainder of the domestic campaign. But Klopp delivered better news regarding the clash with Real Madrid in Paris on May 28. “There’s a good chance he will be available for the Champions League final,” Klopp said.

Losing Fabinho is a setback, however. Asked if his side could cope without him. “We have to. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference.

“That’s normal stuff that happens. It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you [don’t]. We have a few players. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] came on and played incredible, he has played super games this season at six, so that is not a problem.”

Liverpool feared Fabinho would not return until pre-season, although Klopp suggested the player thought it was a minor injury. Scans have confirmed the possibility of a swift recovery. Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are sure to start against Chelsea if fit, with Naby Keita most likely to start too.

Fabinho has been rarely absent this season and his presence has been critical to Liverpool’s form across all competitions. He spent most of last season as an emergency centre-back, but it was after his reintegration into his favoured position that Liverpool embarked on the winning run that earned qualification into this year’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s chances of victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side will be significantly enhanced if Fabinho continues to respond positively to treatment.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]