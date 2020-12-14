Exquisite Maddison gives England boss pause for thought

James Maddison was overlooked by Gareth Southgate last month but performances and goals like this are going to make him impossible to ignore.

Maddison struggled to conceal his disappointment at missing out on the last England squad and produced another perfect response here, scoring two goals - including a wonderful individual effort.

Taking the ball into the penalty area, he twisted Brighton defender Dan Burn inside out before curling an exquisite shot into the top corner shortly before half-time.

Flourishing in a free role behind Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, Maddison was outstanding as he prepares for a crucial three months in his mission to win back a place in the national team.

The midfielder's goals, and Vardy's 12th of the season, helped propel Leicester into third place in the Premier League and Brendan Rodgers' team are building momentum despite a chaotic fixture schedule.

Brighton were blown away by the three goals in the first half and concerns are beginning to mount for Graham Potter, who has only two victories this season.

They are mastering the unfortunate art of impressing in patches without picking up points and Potter was left to reflect on a string of missed chances early in the game.

Brighton's approach is high-risk at times, with Potter's team sometimes putting themselves under pressure with their determination to pass out from the back.

The game-plan requires players who are comfortable on the ball in potentially dangerous areas, and Potter has them in abundance.

They started impressively, creating chances on a slippery pitch, with Kasper Schmeichel forced into two fine saves from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danny Welbeck. Potter will rue those opportunities as pivotal moments.

Leicester had given Brighton a warning before the opening goal when Vardy struck the post after Youri Tielemans' excellent pass caught out the visitors' defence.

The goal came from Maddison in the 27th minute, with Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan at fault as he failed to keep out a low shot from 12 yards which was lacking power.

Vardy added the second goal four minutes before half-time, with his first strike at the King Power Stadium from open play this season.

It was another brilliantly constructed team goal, with the forward converting James Justin's low cross from close range.

Maddison then produced a wonderful solo effort to put Leicester in total control, bamboozling Burn with his footwork before finding the top corner.

Leicester did not move out of second gear for the second half, with Rodgers taking off Maddison 16 minutes from time.

England's first World Cup qualifiers in March are in Maddison's sights, and it would be difficult to bet against him being recalled on current form.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk