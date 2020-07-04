Explainer: How the battle to make the Premier League top four is shaping up

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford

Manchester United's unbeaten Premier League run has placed them within touching distance of Chelsea and Leicester in the race to make the top four, with Wolves and Arsenal also in the hunt.

United can't stop winning at the moment, as their 5-2 win over Bournemouth this afternoon testified, while Leicester also claimed their first win since the resumption with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

With Wolves beaten 2-0 at home to Arsenal this evening, and Chelsea facing Watford at Stamford Bridge tonight, the race to make those all-important Champions League places is fast becoming a dogfight.

Arsenal's surprise victory at Molineux also brings Mikel Arteta's men back into the hunt for the top four.

Also in the mix is the potential Champions League ban for Manchester City - who currenly lie in second place.

The result of City's appeal against the sanction imposed by UEFA for a breach of Financial Fair Play rules is to be revealed on July 30.

If that decision is upheld and City are dumped out of the competition for next season, then fifth place in the Premier League will suffice for a Champions League place.

Interestingly, the final round of fixtures pits Leicester at home to Manchester United, with Chelsea facing Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the remaining fixtures of the top four contenders.

Leicester City (currently 3rd)

Tuesday July 7: Arsenal (A) 8.15

Sunday July 12: Bournemouth (A) 7.0

Thursday July 16: Sheffield United (H) 6.0

Sunday July 19: Tottenham Hotspur (A) 4.0

Sunday July 26: Manchester United (H) 4.0

Manchester United (currently 4th)

Thursday July 9: Aston Villa (A) 8.15

Monday July 13: Southampton (H) 8.0

Thursday July 16: Crystal Palace (A) 8.15

Wednesday July 22: West Ham (H) 6.0

Sunday July 26: Leicester City (A) 4.0

Chelsea (currently 5th)

Tonight: Watford (H) 8.0

Tuesday July 7: Crystal Palace (A) 6.0

Saturday July 11: Sheffield United (A) 5.30

Tuesday July: Norwich City (H) 8.15

Wednesday July 22: Liverpool (A) 8.15

Sunday July 26: Wolves (H) 6.0

Wolves (currently 6th)

Wednesday July 8: Sheffield United (A) 6.0

Sunday July 12: Everton (H) 12.0

Wednesday July 15: Burnley (A) 6.0

Monday July 20: Crystal Palace (H) 8.15

Sunday July 26: Chelsea (A) 4.0

Arsenal (currently 7th)

Tuesday July 7: Leicester City (H) 8.0

Sunday July 12: Tottenham Hotspur (A) 4.30

Wednesday July 15: Liverpool (H) 8.15

Tuesday July 21: Aston Villa (A) 8.15

Sunday July 26: Watford (h) 4.0

