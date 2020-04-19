Explainer: Football facing many obstacles before it can safely return

The issue of finishing the Premier League season by June 30 to avoid contract and sponsorship disputes was not raised when top-flight clubs met on Friday. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Premier League chiefs have admitted they don’t know if, or when, their season will restart, while plans across European leagues to set a date for return to action are also running into trouble amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

After Friday’s video-conference call among England’s top clubs ended with an uncertain statement – confirming that it "remains our objective" to complete matches but currently "all dates are tentative" – it was clear that no pathway to a resumption can be determined at present.

With at least a month of training likely to be required before football can return in empty stadiums, suggestions that clubs are pushing for the season to be concluded by June 30th seem unrealistic.

Yet legal concerns over player contracts that will expire at the end of June remain an issue that is challenging football chiefs across Europe, as the revised date for the potential end of this season has now been shifted back until the end of August.

UEFA stated at the start of the football shutdown that they still wanted all domestic leagues to finish by June 30th, with the contract issue one of many reasons why European football’s governing body was keen to draw a line under the season.

Yet their position quickly shifted after leading clubs made it clear that they needed to finish the season to guarantee the television money, that may not be paid if matches are not completed.

The story has now moved on after UEFA confirmed they are looking to stage the Champions League final on August 29th, pointing to a shift in their approach with their members set to finalise those plans at a meeting next Thursday.

If UEFA is aiming for an end-of-August finish to its competitions, domestic associations may push back their potential return date from June to July, in what could be a more realistic time frame to consider a return, as most nations are aiming to lift their lockdowns by mid-May.

Domestic leagues may wait for the outcome of the UEFA conference call before finalising their own plans, with German football chiefs coming under fire for their plans to return to action next month.

Bayern Munich are among a number of Bundesliga clubs who have returned to training, with social distancing rules being adhered to, where possible, on the training ground.

Small groups of players have worked together on the training pitch in a bid to reduce the prospect of spreading Covid-19, yet there has been opposition to plans to restart the Bundesliga in mid-May from fans’ groups, who do not want games to return until fans are permitted to attend.

"The restart of football is unacceptable in the current situation, especially not under the pretext of social responsibility," said a statement on a leading German football fan website.

"A speedy continuation of the season would be a mockery of the rest of society."

Spanish football chiefs are also planning to stage matches without fans present, yet clubs have run into obstacles as they push for a return to action, with Real Sociedad’s attempt to make a return to training last Monday halted by Spain’s Secretary of State for Sport Irene Lozano.

"In order to return to some normality it is vital to fulfil the rules of confinement," said Lozano. "Training sessions will return but not as an individual or irresponsible act from football, rather as another step along the path for a society returning to normality, bit by bit."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hinted that a return date of June 28th for Spain’s top flight may fit in with

UEFA’s eagerness to play the concluding matches in the Champions League and Europa League in August.

"Including money from European competition we are talking about Spanish clubs losing approximately €1billion if we don’t get back to playing this season," stated Tebas, echoing the concerns of most of Europe’s top leagues

"It would be €265m [loss] if we have to play all the games behind closed doors; and €133m playing with fans because of losses already incurred,” says Tebas, explaining some of the breakdown of the €1billion figure.

"In terms of fans in the stadiums, I think it will be very difficult to do that, especially in the first few games back. When we come back it will be behind closed doors."

It was revealed last weekend that English stadiums may be empty until well into 2021 and with the German government confirming it will not allow mass gatherings at any events until August 31st, behind-closed-doors games may be the only option for football for the rest of this year.

Italian football chiefs are working towards an ambitious timetable that could see Coppa Italia games return on May 27th, with plans in place to play a round of Serie A matches every three days to complete the season in double-quick time.

The proposal includes a plan for all players to take swab and blood tests once a week, in what would be a huge operation to get games played behind closed doors.

Yet it remains to be seen whether that scheme could be rolled out in England any time soon.

With regular daily death tolls of around 800 from coronavirus-related conditions in the UK and the medical services already stretched to breaking point, the notion of trying to play football matches seems hasty.

All matches would require an ambulance and trained emergency paramedics on duty, plus a police presence to deal with fans who would try to gather outside of the ground, meaning football’s return seems more than a little self-indulgent.

"I saw reports of German teams going back to training and I think, wow that’s a bit early," former Everton striker Graeme Sharp said.

"I just don’t think that’s practical and can’t see how it works in the current climate in the UK.

"Football should not be the priority right now and that won’t change for a long time, in my opinion.

"We all want to see football again, but the most important things is people’s lives and getting that right.

"Rushing people back just for the sake of fulfilling fixtures is not right.

"And the idea of playing behind closed doors? I’m not so sure about that. I can’t get my head around the idea that football is trying to come back in this climate.

"It’s not right."

If playing matches in June, or even July, proves to be a step too far, cancelling the current season could be the only option.

And Premier League chiefs have held discussions with Sky Sports and BT Sport over a plan that could see the broadcasters screen more matches next season to make up for lost revenue in this campaign.

If that kind of deal could be finalised and revenue streams from broadcast partners can be secured, the eagerness to ensure this current season ends may evaporate quickly.

Online Editors