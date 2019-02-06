Explained: Why Man City's crucial game against Everton in Premier League title race isn't on TV

Manchester City’s huge clash with Everton tonight will not be shown live in Ireland or the UK despite being one of the biggest games in the title race so far.

The rearranged match at Goodison Park, moved from Saturday February 23 due to City’s progression through to the final of the Carabao Cup, could see the visitors take the lead at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since December 8.

However, UK football fans will not be able to see this potentially happen live because Sky Sports and BT Sport made their television picks for February in December, before the match was rearranged.

The title race has hot up recently as leaders Liverpool have squandered the chance of a seven point lead, instead only possessing a three point gap to City, due to scrappy draws with Leicester and West Ham.

BT Sport were due to show the original fixture on February 23 but moved Leicester’s fixture with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium to the late kick-off in order to cover for the absence in their schedule.

With Champions League matches returning from next week, the match could not be moved to any other time as special dispensation is required to allow top-flight domestic fixtures to take place on Champions League nights.

The result means that fans in the UK will have to rely on radio coverage on talkSPORT or watching the goals as they go in on Sky’s mobile app as their only resort to catch any ‘live’ coverage of the game tonight.

Independent News Service