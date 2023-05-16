Ex-Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward gets a new job – a year after leaving Old Trafford

Ex-Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, a figure of blame to the fans, has landed his first role since leaving Old Trafford.

The 51-year-old last year exited the Manchester giants after 16 years with the club, his departure quickened by the debacle over the failed European Super League and the club's involvement. The fact United spent over £1billion on new signings without winning the Premier League title during his time also didn't help.

After over a year keeping a low profile, Woodward's next role has now been confirmed after agreeing to join educational esports company EStars.

The company, founded in 2017, is based out of their flagship office in Abu Dhabi and already boosts former Newcastle and Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul on the board.

In a statement on the company's official website, Woodward said: “When you put together esports, education and a dynamic region such as the Middle East, where curriculum decisions can be made faster than Europe, it is a recipe for success.

“Joining the team is an easy decision when you add the exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial energy of Mags. I’m excited about EStars delivering a path of learning for the next generation in the (relatively) new industry of esports.”