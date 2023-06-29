‘Everyone knows how much Everton means to me’ – Seamus Coleman signs on for 15th season at Goodison Park

Séamus Coleman’s Everton career will enter its 15th season after the defender signed a new one-year deal at Goodison Park.

Having been offered a contract extension earlier this month, the Ireland and Toffees skipper has now put pen to paper on a new deal until June 2024.

The Donegal man missed Everton’s final four league games of last term after suffering a medial knee ligament injury, before the club retained their top flight status with a win over Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

The 34-year-old will return to pre-season training next week to continue his recovery. Having made 409 appearances for Everton, he says he will never take representing the club for granted as he looks forward to his 15th campaign after signing from Sligo Rovers in January 2009.

“Everyone knows how much Everton means to me, which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club,” Coleman told the club’s website, who is also the longest current serving player in the Premier League.

“From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.

“I’m keen to continue helping my teammates in any way I can, while passing on my experience to the younger lads and contributing on the pitch as much as possible.

“We know the past couple of seasons have not been good enough for Everton Football Club. But I can assure our fans that I’ll continue to give everything to put that right and, under the manager and his staff, our players will know what is expected of them for the season ahead.”

“We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager,” said Toffees boss Sean Dyche.

"He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club. His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he’s back fit.”

“A measure of him to us is that each of Seamus’ last two contracts have been signed when recovering from injury and I am personally delighted he has accepted this latest deal. I’ve said it often, Seamus Coleman is one of this club's greatest heroes in its 145-year history,” added Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

68-cap Coleman missed Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying double header earlier this month with the knee injury, and manager Stephen Kenny is “not certain” if he will be fit to return for the clashes against France and the Netherlands next September.

Everton begin the new Premier League season at home to Fulham on August 12.