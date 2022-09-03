Everybody is against us, claims Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is trying to embrace the challenge that comes with being unliked by other English clubs. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United’s domestic rivals refused to sell them players this summer as they are scared of their threat to the established order.

Howe insisted there was a long way to go until Newcastle were challenging for top honours but having drawn with Manchester City and upset Liverpool with their tactics and approach in Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield, he is happy they have already rattled the Premier League elite.

Off the pitch, Newcastle have spent around €200 million over two transfer windows and are already planning for January recruitment.

But for the first time Howe admitted that their domestic rivals were deliberately refusing to deal with them since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund because of the way the club are perceived outside of Tyneside.

“That’s true,” replied Howe, when asked if they had found it difficult to get clubs to sell or loan them players. “I would say they saw us as a new threat. That was definitely something we felt in the market. Clubs didn’t want to be seen to be helping us.

“There is a real feeling of us internally knowing we are against everybody else. That is healthy and I would embrace that. We couldn’t be more together at the moment.

“There is certainly nobody out there who wants to do us a favour [with loans]. The narrative about us has changed; domestically teams put their prices up if it was Newcastle.

“It’s why we walked away from a few deals because it’s important we aren’t seen as that club that will pay whatever is asked. It has to be fair.”

Newcastle failed with a series of loan bids late in the window having already been quoted astronomical asking prices for permanent transfers. They were encouraged to bid for players such as Leeds United’s Jack Harrison earlier this summer, but had two offers rejected. There was also interest shown in Anthony Gordon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it was rebuffed by Everton.

Even in the past week, Wolves refused to discuss selling Leander Dendoncker to Newcastle, only to let him join Aston Villa on deadline day. In turn, Villa refused to listen to attempts to sign Douglas Luiz.

Even in the loan market, Arsenal rejected an offer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles before he was allowed to join Southampton while Chelsea, despite weeks of talks, also refused to let Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic or Conor Gallagher move to the north-east of England temporarily.

Like everyone else at St James’ Park, Howe is aware of the “Newcastle tax” being added whenever they look to bring in a new player.

