Every trophy Manchester City won during period of alleged financial breaches - and who missed out

- The Etihad Stadium is seen after Manchester City were charged with breaking financial rules by the Premier League. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City won eight pieces of silverware across a nine-year period in which they have been charged by the Premier League with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations.

The champions have reacted to the alleged breaches, claiming to be “surprised” and that there is a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their innocence.

City overturned a two-year ban from UEFA in 2020 and will now brace themselves for the findings from an independent commission.

A number of punishments are available to the Premier League, should City be found guilty of the breaches, including expulsion and a points deduction.

A club statement read: “Manchester City is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

During the club’s dominant period on the pitch, City won three Premier League titles, including the dramatic conclusion to the 2011/12 season and the iconic late goal from Sergio Aguero to clinch a first league title in 44 years.

While City have edged out Liverpool on numerous occasions to trophies in one of the most famous rivalries in the Premier League era.

The Reds finished runners-up to City in 2014, while Brendan Rodgers was in charge, and City denied Jurgen Klopp a first trophy at Anfield in the League Cup final in 2016.

Manchester City trophies won during period of alleged financial breaches

Premier League: 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18

FA Cup: 2010/11

League Cup: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18

Community Shield: 2012

Manchester United were the Premier League runners-up in 2012 and 2018, while Stoke City missed out in the FA Cup final in 2011.

Sunderland were beaten finalists in the League Cup in 2014, while Arsenal fell short in the 2018 edition of the competition.

Chelsea, as FA Cup holders, were beaten by champions City in the 2012 Community Shield at Villa Park.