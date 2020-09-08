Everton's signing spree continues with move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure has joined Everton ahead of the new season. REUTERS/David Klein

Everton have signed midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford for an undisclosed fee.

The Merseysiders announced on their official website that the 27-year-old has agreed a a three-year deal, with the Toffees having the option of a fourth season.

Doucoure said: "I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy.

"I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton. It was the only club I wanted to join."

Doucoure, a France Under-21 international, is Everton’s third major signing in four days following the arrivals of Brazilian Allan and Colombia’s James Rodrigues.

Watford signed Doucoure from Rennes in 2016 and in four full seasons at Vicarage Road he made 129 Premier League appearances, scoring 17 goals with 12 assists.

Doucoure added: "It is an ambitious project here and it was a big part of my decision, having (director of football) Marcel (Brands) and the coach Carlo Ancelotti wanting me.

"When you come to a club you want the manager and, of course, the board to support you."

PA Media