Everton’s Marco Silva contradicts Jurgen Klopp’s apology claim after celebrating Liverpool’s late winner

Marco Silva has contradicted Jurgen Klopp’s claim that the Liverpool manager apologised to him for celebrating Divock Origi’s late winner on the pitch.

Origi capitalised on Jordan Pickford’s error in the sixth minute of added-on time to end a high-octane Merseyside derby in extraordinary circumstances.

Pickford attempted to prevent a back-spinning ball from dropping over his head, but instead palmed it onto the crossbar and into the path of the awaiting Origi.

Victory means Liverpool remain only two points behind leaders Manchester City and Klopp celebrated Origi’s winner by running onto the Anfield pitch, as far as the centre circle and embracing his goalkeeper Alisson.

Silva did not appear to take exception to Klopp’s celebration, and later claimed not have noticed it, though the Liverpool manager risked punishment from the Football Association by encroaching on the pitch.

Members of Klopp’s backroom staff ran down the pitch to join the Liverpool player celebrating in front of the Kop, while flares set off in the Anfield Road end were thrown onto the pitch.

Klopp began his press conference by claiming that he had spoken to Silva and apologised for his over-exuberance.

“Immediately after the game I apologised to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other,” he said. “I told him how much I respect his work, because it’s incredible what he has done with that team. They are just a really outstanding side.

“Derbies are always difficult games but this was a completely different difficult to the last few years,” Klopp added.

“What can I say about it? I didn’t want to run. It was not in my plan. I didn’t want to run to Ali, I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened.”

Silva, however, claimed Klopp had not spoke to him after the final whistle and added that Liverpool were “lucky” to profit from Pickford’s late, bizarre error.

The Everton manager did not criticise Klopp for his celebration, however, and said he had not noticed his counterpart run onto the pitch at the time.

“He didn’t apologise to me. To be honest I didn’t see it, I don’t know what he did,” the Everton manager said.

“I don’t think he expected anything like that either. It was a lucky way to win but that’s football. I don’t say it was a lack of respect because I didn’t see it.

“Maybe when I see that moment I can say more about the situation.”

Independent News Service