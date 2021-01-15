Aston Villa's home match against Everton on Sunday has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, the Premier League said yesterday.

Villa's entire first-team squad and support staff have been in isolation since last week after 14 positive cases of coronavirus were reported at the club.

Dean Smith's side were due to visit Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday but the game was pushed back to later in the season, with Fulham stepping in to fill the gap in the fixture list.

"Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation," the league said in a statement.

"As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday."

