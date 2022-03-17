Everton snatch dramatic victory against Newcastle as pitch invader delays game after tying himself to goalpost

Everton took a big step towards staying in the Premier League as Alex Iwobi scored an injury-time goal to sink Newcastle.

Iwobi struck at the death shortly after Allan saw red for the home side, reducing them to ten men.

The game had earlier been held up for six minutes when a protester tied himself to one of the goalposts.

The man, who was wearing a T-shirt supporting a group called Just Stop Oil, entered the Goodison Park pitch early in the second half and attached himself to a post by wrapping something around his neck.

The match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove him. The man was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd, by police.

Just Stop Oil were quick to claim responsibility for the stunt, issuing a statement via Facebook which read: “This evening, Louis, a 21-year-old supporter of Just Stop Oil, locked on to the goalpost at Goodison Park wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, causing the referee to briefly stop play.”

The environmental group’s statement went on to criticise the Government’s policy on North Sea oil.

The incident comes after an apparent attempt by the same group to disrupt Wednesday’s game between Arsenal and Liverpool but on that occasion a protester did not make it to the pitch.