Everton sign Robin Olsen on loan to pile pressure on Jordan Pickford

Everton have signed goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan deal from Roma to put pressure on current number one Jordan Pickford.

England goalkeeper Pickford has made a series of high-profile mistakes since the start of the new season and Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has moved to bring in the 30-year-old, who joined Roma in 2018.

Olsen moved to Roma as a replacement for Allison, who joined Liverpool in a £67m deal. The Swede spent last season on loan at Cagliari with Pau Lopez being preferred in goal by Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

The 6ft 5in keeper moved to Italy following a successful two-and-a-half year spell in Denmark where he won back-to-back league and cup doubles with FC Copenhagen.

Olsen previously had a stint in Greece with PAOK, having started his career in his homeland with clubs including Malmö FF, who he helped qualify for the Champions League group stages in 2014.

Online Editors