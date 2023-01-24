Everton poised to target Marcelo Bielsa to replace Lampard

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is considering a move for former Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa after Frank Lampard was sacked for the Merseyside club’s alarming drop into the relegation zone.

Everton are currently in 19th place in the Premier League after a run of 10 games without a win.

Bielsa swiftly emerged as a leading candidate, although it is unclear whether or not he would agree to take the Everton post.

Former Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl also has his admirers among the Goodison hierarchy and is also understood to be under consideration as Moshiri looks to move quickly to ensure a replacement is in place before the next Premier League game at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal on February 4.

Bielsa has been out of work for almost a year after being sacked by Leeds last February. Everton are not thought to be keen on appointing a ‘firefighter’ such as Sean Dyche or Sam Allardyce unless 67-year-old Bielsa and others turn down the job.

Moshiri faces a tough task to sell the club to candidates after Lampard became the latest man to find the Everton post the impossible job.

Such were Everton’s recent problems that transfers had to be cleared by the Premier League because of the club’s problems meeting Financial Fair Play requirements, which made deals more difficult and held them up. They face another immediate challenge keeping one of their biggest assets, youngster Anthony Gordon, before the transfer window closes amid interest from Chelsea and Newcastle.

It is questionable whether or not Everton’s current squad would be suited to Bielsa, but the Argentinian did keep Leeds in the Premier League after leading them to promotion from the Championship.

That would appear to have been enough to convince Moshiri that Bielsa should be among the leading candidates to try to rescue Everton from the drop this season.

Austrian Hasenhuttl is also available. He was considered when Rafael Benitez was sacked a year ago, but a move would have been trickier then because he was under contract to Southampton. Now Hasenhuttl is a free agent there is no barrier to hold talks.

In keeping with Moshiri’s erratic leadership, the race for a new coach was under way well before official confirmation of Lampard’s sacking.

