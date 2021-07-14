Everton boss Rafael Benitez hails 'inspirational' Séamus Coleman and insists 'small club' jibe was 'a long time ago'

New Everton manager Rafael Benitez has given his full backing and praise for Toffees and Ireland captain Séamus Coleman.

Speaking at his first press conference since being unveiled as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, Benitez was asked about his relationship with the 32-year-old Donegal native, to which he replied: "Since I have been here, I have been talking with him so many times.

"He is an inspiration for everyone.

"He is a very good professional. He is very helpful for me. He can be a key player. I like him as a player and as a person."

Benitez also claims he has felt strong support from fans living close to him following his appointment at Goodison Park.

Some supporters against the idea of the Toffees hiring the former Liverpool boss hung a threatening banner close to his home on Merseyside.

Speaking at a press conference, the Spaniard said: "To be fair, the Evertonians around my place are quite happy and very supportive. Even the Liverpudlians accepted it was an opportunity.

"About the banners - we can talk about one, two people. You never know."

During his time at Anfield, Benitez once described Everton as a "small club" - a remark which generated considerable controversy in the blue half of Merseyside.

Asked about this, Benitez said: "It depends on the context. It was a long time ago. You are fighting for your club and that is what I will do now. I will fight for Everton.

"I will try to do my best every single game. I am really pleased this club is getting bigger every single day."

Benitez said his past association with Liverpool has not been a concern for him in any part of the process of his appointment at Everton, despite reservations from some fans.

The Spaniard, who guided the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005, said: "I was convinced when I decided to say yes, or even decided to start talking. It's not something I'm scared of, it's the opposite. I want to win, I want to do well."

Benitez left Anfield in 2010 and has worked for five other clubs since but his affinity for the Liverpool area has not waned.

He said: "I have a great connection with the city, supporting a lot of charities and having friends on both sides. I'm really pleased and proud to be here."

Benitez has also confirmed Duncan Ferguson will be one of his assistant managers.

The former Toffees striker, who had a brief spell as caretaker manager in 2019, had been a key part of previous boss Carlo Ancelotti's backroom team.

Benitez said: "Duncan is an Everton legend and has great experience. He will be vital for us with his coaching expertise and understanding of the players."

Francisco de Miguel Moreno, who worked with Benitez at Liverpool and a number of his other clubs will also be an assistant manager. Antonio Gomez, a midfielder in Benitez's Real Madrid youth teams, will be first team coach and senior analyst.