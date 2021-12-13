Even Gerrard is against Klopp leaving at end of deal

When Jurgen Klopp announced Steven Gerrard would one day manage Liverpool, he inadvertently raised the prospect of a bleak Anfield future.

Not, it should be stated in the most emphatic terms, because Gerrard’s appointment would not be enthusiastically and willingly received when the time is right.

It is the idea of Klopp no longer managing Liverpool that is unappealing to anyone emotionally and professionally invested in the club – including Gerrard.

Performances like Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa – and captivating seasons such as this – underline why whenever Klopp openly muses about giving up his office, the temperature on the Kop drops to zero.

Klopp still has two-and-a-half seasons left on his Liverpool deal and sounds baffled whenever he is asked whether he will extend it.

“No manager gets asked about his contract more than me,” he said recently. That was when Gerrard reacted to claims his Aston Villa years would be a form of apprenticeship readying himself to replace the master. He said he hoped Klopp would “sign a life-time deal”.

Nothing lasts for ever, but it is hard to imagine this Liverpool era ending in just over two years. After signing his deal in 2019, Klopp committed himself to matching Bob Paisley’s nine-year stint, which would make him the joint-longest-serving Liverpool manager since Bill Shankly.

Five years seemed another era away when he put pen to paper. Yet the world speeds on, and from this summer the clock’s ticking will pound even louder in the head of Klopp’s closest aide, Fenway Sports president Michael Gordon.

That situation is not helped by the fact the sporting director, Michael Edwards, has determined his Anfield work is nearly done, despite the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino needing resolution. Edwards’s timing is, to say the least, strange.

Either his replacement, Julian Ward, has been given a hospital pass or the club are so well run that breakthroughs in negotiations and subsequent announcements will be choreographed to give the next sporting director a dream start to his term. Suffice to say, no signature will be more important than Klopp’s.

Without deeper research into the club’s psychological torments that preceded him, Klopp can never fully grasp what it was like at Liverpool prior to his arrival, and why there is an enduring fear the team and club will regress once he is gone.

He could have set aside a few minutes after Saturday’s win to ask Gerrard for further information. The Villa manager would have vividly outlined the difference between Klopp’s team and those the legendary captain played in with such distinction.

Gerrard returned on Saturday in the knowledge the current Anfield sheriff had brought law and order to what was once the wild west.

The reason Gerrard never won the Premier League is that there were too many passengers in an era of structural dysfunction, the club perpetually a couple of expensive duds from going backwards during windows when the right deals might have elevated them to the top.

It was telling that Gerrard the coach felt Liverpool were too strong for Aston Villa to play with more ambition. If Gerrard was playing against many of the flawed teams he had to carry, he would have selected an extra attacker.

As Gerrard acknowledged the applause after the final whistle, his enduring legacy was everywhere. Over his 17 years, he did more than anyone to steer the club away from the real prospect of becoming an irrelevance on the domestic and European stage.

Had Gerrard not been so brilliant and committed, it is hard to imagine how Liverpool would have retained Champions League status so often, and been such an attractive draw for an elite manager such as Klopp in 2015.

Klopp’s successors will be bequeathed a different reward, the German coach making Liverpool an ultimate destination for those who relish the most scintillating attacking football with genuine Premier League title and Champions League ambitions.

And yet with that will come the added pressure of knowing being the next in the manager’s chair will be Anfield’s modern equivalent of Paisley replacing Shankly – challenged with the seemingly impossible, of making the most thrilling of all Liverpool teams even better and more successful.

If Klopp really is to step aside in 2024, it will be ending much too soon. Gerrard knows that more than anyone. Until then, sporting director-in-waiting Ward would be well advised to get a Villa Park season ticket to maintain a regular check on the next anointed one.

