‘Even at this stage, the points gap feels big’ – Jamie Carragher fears Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes may already be over

Jamie Carragher fears the Premier League title may already be over for Liverpool after a humbling defeat at Manchester United.

Both teams headed to Old Trafford looking for their first win of the season at the third attempt, but it was United who looked in control from the first whistle. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford settled a deserved home win.

Liverpool were second best all over the pitch, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Roberto Firmino, in particular, struggling with the intensity.

The result leaves Liverpool in 16th, five points off Manchester City after just three games and Carragher feels such a gap can already be considered difficult to overhaul.

"Even at this stage, the points gap feels big, with the quality of Man City," he told Sky Sports.

"You just don't expect a really poor start from this Liverpool team - they set such high standards but they're a million miles from them.

"They have to fix it quickly."

Liverpool host Bournemouth and Newcastle in their next two games before travelling down the road for a Merseyside debut at Everton.

© Evening Standard