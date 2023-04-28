Evan Ferguson’s Brighton return delayed until striker is fully fit

Brighton will delay the return to action of Evan Ferguson until they are certain that the Irish striker is fit to play.

Ferguson, who signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls earlier this week, has missed their last two games, an FA Cup exit on penalties at the hands of Manchester United and a Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest.

It was hoped that he’d be fit to play in Saturday’s test against Wolves, the first of three successive home games, but boss Roberto de Zerbi is unwilling to take a chance.

“Evan Ferguson, I don't know at the moment,” he said.

“I don't want to take risks with Evan. I don’t want to take any risk with him for two reasons.

“We have another seven games after tomorrow and because he is a very young player and I don’t want to joke with the players.”