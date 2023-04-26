Evan Ferguson targets Europe with Brighton after signing new deal as comeback nears

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has his sights set on helping Brighton secure European qualification for the first time in their history.

After agreeing a contract extension on Tuesday, keeping him at the Premier League club until June 2028, the 18-year-old reflected on his breakthrough year which has seen him net seven goals and two assists for Brighton’s first team since December.

The Seagulls sit in eighth on 49 points, one point off Liverpool with two games in hand - with three games also in hand on sixth-placed Spurs, and Ferguson admits a first-ever European qualification is the aim.

“We want to finish the season as high up the table as we possibly can and try and get into Europe,” Ferguson told the club’s website after signing the new deal.

“If you’d have said that to me when I first joined I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but what the club has been doing since then makes sense we’re now in those top places.”

After sustaining an ankle injury in their win at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, Ferguson missed out on Brighton’s matchday squad for their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United last Sunday.

But boss Roberto De Zerbi expects the striker to return for their home match against Wolves this Saturday, and Ferguson is confident he’ll hit the ground running as the club approaches the final weeks of the season.

“I feel alright, it’s just a small issue. I felt good in that game (v Chelsea) and once I get back in I should be able to get back into the swing of things quickly.

“I think I’ve done well so far under the new head coach. At the start it took time to get used to him, but since we got back to playing after the World Cup I’ve had my chance and he’s trusted me.

“He just tells me there’s no pressure, just to carry on working hard and doing my thing. It’s been good to be involved in the first team, although the last few months have gone very quickly. It’s been good to get some goals and assists in the Premier League.”

De Zerbi, who took over from Graham Potter last September, praised the Bettystown native and says the club will work hard to improve him and Ireland U-21 midfielder Andrew Moran, who also signed a new contract this week.

“He can improve a lot with us, because at Brighton there are the right conditions for young players,” said the Brighton head coach.

“He is still 18, we haven’t forgotten that. He was playing very well. Against Manchester United it was bad for us not to have him because he has different qualities. He can give us different solutions in the last 20 and 30 metres. In the next game (v Wolves) we hope he will be ready to play.

“The way that the club works is clear, young players are an important part for Brighton. We will work to help and improve the young players like Evan and (Andrew) Moran. We will become bigger every year because there are a lot of good young players here to work with.”