Evan Ferguson returns to action with Brighton in surprise defeat to Everton

Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko (left) and Brighton's Evan Ferguson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX, Brighton

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson returned to action on Monday evening after recovering from an ankle injury, but couldn’t help inspire a second half comeback as Brighton fell to a 5-1 home defeat to Everton.

After missing four games with the injury, sustained in last month’s win at Chelsea, Ferguson was named on the bench as Brighton hosted the Toffees, who he hit a goal and assist against when the sides met last January.

But Roberto De Zerbi’s side conceded three goals inside the opening 35 minutes, leading to the Brighton boss making four changes at the break, with Ferguson replacing Danny Welbeck.

The Bettystown native almost made an immediate impact as his header forced a stunning save from Everton’s Jordan Pickford, before he saw another effort smack the bar just after the hour mark.

World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister pulled a goal back for the hosts late on, but a second-half Dwight McNeil brace saw the Seagulls suffer their heaviest home defeat of the season.

Ferguson impressed though, making three key passes, two key chances and completing 79pc of his passes, as the result leaves his side in seventh, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur with two games fewer played.

With a trip to title-chasing Arsenal next on Sunday, and clashes against Newcastle and Manchester City to follow, Ferguson’s form will be key if Brighton are to secure a first ever European qualification as the season approaches its conclusion.

Ferguson’s return to full fitness is also good news for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, ahead of the Euro qualifying double header against Greece and Gibraltar next month, particularly given the fact that there are already injury concerns over forwards Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene.