Irish teenager Evan Ferguson kept up his remarkable run in the Premier League with a goal and an assist for Brighton in their humiliation of Everton at Goodison Park.

Just days after he netted his first league goal for the Seagulls in their weekend loss to league leaders Arsenal, Ferguson (18) showed no nerves on the occasion of his first league start when he calmly finished from close range six minutes into the second half to put Roberto de Zerbi's side 2-0 up.

And the Meath man popped up again to provide the assist for Solly March and Brighton's third goal minutes later.

A dismal Everton were 4-0 down when they called Ireland captain Seamus Coleman off the bench on 62 minutes while Ferguson received a standing ovation from the travelling support when he was replaced with 13 minutes left, though he's expected to start again in Saturday's FA Cup game away to Middlesbrough.

And there was time for de Zerbi to throw in Dubliner Andrew Moran (19) for his Premier League debut, Everton then getting a consolation goal in added time from the penalty spot.

Former St Joseph's Boys and Bray Wanderers player Moran signed a new three-year deal with the Seagulls earlier this season and made an impression on new boss de Zerbi during their warm weather training camp in Dubai during the World Cup finals last month.