Evan Ferguson ‘buzzing’ to be youngest Irish Premier goalscorer

Out of the rubble of Brighton’s 4-2 loss to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday came one silver lining for the Seagulls.

And it’s a positive note shared with Irish onlookers as Evan Ferguson became the Republic’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League.

At 18 years and 72 days old, the Meath native took almost 100 days off Michael Obafemi’s record – and in style too.

Ferguson’s strike came as a result of admirable determination as he used his strength to force a mistake from Gunners defender William Saliba before slotting the ball under the legs of Aaron Ramsdale.

“I’m buzzing to get the goal. Hopefully I can just keep going and try and get another,” Ferguson said afterwards.

“A disappointing result, obviously we wanted to win the game, but on a personal level it’s good to get the goal.

“At the end we could have, depending on the offside goal, had another chance at it but that’s the way it goes.”

​Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi lavished praise on Ferguson after the game, saying: “He’s a good player, he has very big potential, like Sarmiento, like Encise, like Lamptey, like Billy Gilmour and Colwill.”

Ferguson unseated another Irishman in the record books with his strike as he is now Brighton’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, a record previously held by Aaron Connolly.

The result, meanwhile, was good enough to leave Arsenal seven points clear at the top of the table after Manchester City could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Everton. Brighton, meanwhile, are on 24 points and remain in the top 10, the loss just their second in five games.

“I think the game has been strange, a strange result, it was strange the way Arsenal scored. I’m happy for my players, for our performance against a great team,” De Zerbi said.

“Arsenal have fantastic players and a fantastic coach.

“I’m happy for the quality of the play, for the attitude of my players, for their bravery and courage. For the result, I’m sad but we have to improve. When you have younger players you have to improve and work.”