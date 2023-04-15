Evan Ferguson a major doubt for FA Cup semi-final after limping off at Stamford Bridge

Evan Ferguson and Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga both react after they sustain injuries. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Brighton and Ireland striker Evan Ferguson could miss next weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Man United after picking up an ankle injury against Chelsea.

The Seagulls claimed an impressive 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, with 18-year-old Ferguson getting a start.

However, the Meath native's chances of featuring at Wembley next weekend look slim after he left the field following a heavy collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ferguson would be a big loss for Brighton given his cup form this season, having netted three goals in his side's march to the final four.

The striker's injury was a sour note on what was a great day for Brighton as they produced a superb display at Stamford Bridge to enhance their credentials as European contenders.

Substitute Julio Enciso hit the winner 20 minutes from time with a magnificent 30-yard rocket into the top corner, completing a stunning turnaround after Danny Welbeck’s header had cancelled out Conor Gallagher’s deflected opener for the hosts.

That at least ended the Blues’ streak of four games without a goal – their worst run in 30 years – but it will be small consolation for supporters who saw their team beaten resoundingly by Roberto De Zerbi’s visitors.