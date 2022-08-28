| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Erling Haaland’s heroics make his transfer fee look like a bargain

Norwegian hits 19-minute hat-trick to turn game totally on its head

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Expand

Close

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jamie Jackson

Erling Haaland may have been a bargain even at £100m but to cost Manchester City just north of £50m is a faintly ridiculous price in the definitely ridiculous inflated transfer market.

The No 9 scored a scintillating 19-minute hat-trick which featured the equaliser and the goals that sealed victory as Pep Guardiola’s champions came from two behind for a fourth time in the last six competitive games.

Most Watched

Privacy