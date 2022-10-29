Erling Haaland ruled out of Man City's Premier League clash with ankle injury

Erling Haaland has been ruled out with an ankle injury. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Erling Haaland was not fit for Manchester City’s Saturday lunchtime clash at Leicester.

The striker had started every game this season following his summer move, scoring 22 goals, but has not recovered from an ankle knock. Julian Alvarez came in for his second league start of the season.

There had been doubts about Haaland's durability upon arriving in the Premier League, with the Norwegian star missing a number of games during his time at Borussia Dortmund with muscle injuries.

However, he has been in astounding form so far in his inaugural campaign in England. Haaland has netted 17 goals in 11 Premier League games, as well as five goals in four Champions League matches.

Man City are currently two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table.