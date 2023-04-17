Erling Haaland flicks a switch and turns into the most predatory striker around

After trotting on to the Etihad Stadium pitch less than an hour before kick-off, Erling Haaland spent a good five minutes barely moving from the same spot in Manchester City’s half for the warm-up.

Some managers, notably Jurgen Klopp, watch their opponents’ warm-up to gauge intensity. Jose Mourinho took the temperature of his team from these final moments of preparation. To watch Haaland prepare, little points to the utter devastation of a defence that is about to happen.

Haaland stood in his place in the middle of City’s half, aiming at Jack Grealish, who would take the ball and pretend to dance around an imaginary defender. Other City players were a whirl of activity but City’s top scorer passed, volleyed and chipped at Grealish like a golfer practising his lob wedge.

This is all in keeping with Pep Guardiola’s careful treatment of Haaland, who he needs fresh for the Premier League title run-in and City’s tilt at the Champions League and FA Cup.

“Nutrition, rest, sleep, food,” is how he describes Haaland’s training schedule. He can be with masseurs and physios while his team-mates are on the pitches of the Etihad Campus. Last week he put his form down to drinking milk, his “magic potion”.

​In his final session before facing Leicester City on Saturday, he looked like any other striker in the football pyramid or further down, the difference coming when the match started, the switch flicked and he became the most predatory striker currently playing.

He has scored 47 goals this season, with 32 in the Premier League, to match Mohamed Salah’s record for a 38-match campaign.

His shooting drill to end the warm-up explains that Haaland is a big-game player, saving himself for when the real action starts. City set up on the edge of the penalty area and players exchange passes with a coach before getting a shot away at a reserve ’keeper.

Haaland takes six shots and scores half of them. It seems meaningless unless there are 50,000 fans cheering him on. He is off target with one finish, hits a post and has another saved. He does not practise the chipped finish that earns him a second goal in the 3-1 win against Leicester later. Nor does he take a penalty, which he later tucks away perfectly.

After the win, it was pointed out to Guardiola by a Norwegian journalist that Haaland’s recent record is 16 goals from 21 shots. “All the statistics, I don’t know them,” Guardiola said. All he knows is he has a striker who explodes into action, always ready to get on the end of passes from team-mates.

The only exertion in his pre-match routine is a little sprint to the dressing-room past the Tunnel Club fans on the touchline who have paid for a close-up view of the warm-up.

There are light stretches in a huddle with his team-mates, then a rondo drill where players try to keep possession away from their team-mates. It looked more of an effort doing a lap of honour after the finish, when Haaland had scored his two goals before being taken off at half-time, with Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Bayern Munich in mind.

“After 3-0, especially with the control and Erling playing 90 minutes in the last game which was so demanding and having 10 days injured, that is why we always think of the quality of players and what we have to do,” Guardiola said.