| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Erling Haaland flicks a switch and turns into the most predatory striker around

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's third goal during their Premier League encounter with Leicester City at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Expand

Close

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's third goal during their Premier League encounter with Leicester City at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's third goal during their Premier League encounter with Leicester City at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's third goal during their Premier League encounter with Leicester City at Etihad Stadium. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jim White

After trotting on to the Etihad Stadium pitch less than an hour before kick-off, Erling Haaland spent a good five minutes barely moving from the same spot in Manchester City’s half for the warm-up.

Some managers, notably Jurgen Klopp, watch their opponents’ warm-up to gauge intensity. Jose Mourinho took the temperature of his team from these final moments of preparation. To watch Haaland prepare, little points to the utter devastation of a defence that is about to happen.

Most Watched

Privacy