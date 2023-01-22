| 10.3°C Dublin

Erling Haaland fires his fourth Premier League hat-trick of season to earn Manchester City easy 3-0 win

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his first goal against Wolves. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his first goal against Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his first goal against Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his first goal against Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Online editors

Norwegian goal-scoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute.

It was a matter of time until City got that crucial second goal, with Haaland converting from the spot following a foul on Ilkay Gundogan five minutes after the break. The Norwegian then quickly completed his treble to put the game to bed.

Haaland broke former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of being the fastest player to four Premier League hat-tricks. Haaland's four came in 19 games, Van Nistelrooy's in 65.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

More On Manchester City

Most Watched

Privacy