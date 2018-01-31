Eriksen's goal after 11 seconds falls just short of history - Here are the fastest Premier League goals ever

Independent.ie

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far when he netted after 11 seconds against Manchester United tonight.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/eriksens-goal-after-11-seconds-falls-just-short-of-history-here-are-the-fastest-premier-league-goals-ever-35154531.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36553856.ece/aaafe/AUTOCROP/h342/Eriksen.jpg