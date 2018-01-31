Eriksen's goal after 11 seconds falls just short of history - Here are the fastest Premier League goals ever
Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far when he netted after 11 seconds against Manchester United tonight.
But his speedy strike has some way to go to compare with the all-time list. Here are fastest goals in Premier League history:
Ledley King (2000): Bradford 3 Tottenham 3 (10 seconds)
Spurs defender King is the unlikely holder of the fastest goal in Premier League history. A hopeful ball forward was met with a tame header back out and King lashed a deflected shot in from 20 yards at Valley Parade.
Alan Shearer (2003): Newcastle 2 Man City 0 (10 seconds)
Toon hero Shearer was quick off the mark when he charged down City goalkeeper Carlo Nash's attempted clearance and poked home the loose ball from a tight angle.
Mark Viduka: Charlton 1 Leeds 2 (11 seconds)
Leeds' Australian frontman was never renowned for his pace but he was too quick for Charlton. Alan Smith rose to flick on a long ball from Ian Harte and Viduka did the rest.
Dwight Yorke (1995): Coventry 0 Aston Villa 3 (13 seconds)
Straight from kick-off Mark Draper sent Ian Taylor clear down the right and he put in a perfect cross which Villa star Yorke was able to steer home in double-quick time.
Chris Sutton (1995): Everton 1 Blackburn 2 (13 seconds)
One half of Blackburn's deadly strike partnership with Shearer, Sutton also wasted no time in hitting the back of the net as Rovers took another stride towards the title.
Asmir Begovic (2013): Stoke 1 Southampton 1 (13 seconds)
Yes, that's right. A goalkeeper. Artur Boruc was the unlucky man at the other end as he watched Begovic's punt bounce over him. It is also the longest goal in history, measured at 91.9 metres.
Jesus Navas (2013): Man City 6 Tottenham 0 (14 seconds)
A wayward kick from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fell to Sergio Aguero. Lloris parried his effort - imagine how quick that would have been - but Navas was following up and tucked away the rebound.
