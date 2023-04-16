| 14.8°C Dublin

Erik ten Hag’s big decision against Sevilla backfired and cost Man United dearly

Paul McGrath

Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

I CAN ONLY blame Erik ten Hag for getting one thing wrong last Thursday night.

He should not have used up all his substitutions so quickly, leaving the Red Devils to play the last ten minutes with only ten men.

