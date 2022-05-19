Erik ten Hag to attend Crystal Palace against Manchester United to kick start new job

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag landed in London on Thursday morning to start his new job, with a view to attending Sunday’s game at Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag flew in on a private jet and was joined by Mitchell van der Gaag, who is expected to become one of his new assistants. Former United assistant, and England manager, Steve McClaren is reportedly another target.

The new manager will be at Selhurst Park on Sunday, United's final game of the season, to watch from the stands as interim boss Ralf Rangnick bows out.

Rangnick, who is still set to take up a consultancy position in the summer along with becoming Austria's new head coach, remains in charge of all first-team affairs until the 2022-23 campaign concludes.

Both Ten Hag and Van der Gaag will reportedly hold talks with current United staff at the club's Mayfair HQ, having ended his contract with former club Ajax early after leading them to a third Eredivisie title last weekend.

Also on the agenda is staff and player recruitment ahead of what is a key summer window for the club. United will finish with their worst ever points total and could end 35 points behind possible champions Manchester City come close of play on Sunday.

